Kenvi Jewels Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2024

Kenvi Jewels Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Kenvi Jewels opened at ₹8 and closed at the same price. The highest price reached during the day was ₹8.09, while the lowest price was ₹7.8. The market capitalization for Kenvi Jewels is currently 0.0 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹15.7, and the 52-week low is ₹3.04. The BSE volume for the day was 477,462 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.