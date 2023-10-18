Kenvi Jewels share price Today Live Updates : Kenvi Jewels closed today at 8.23, down -0.72% from yesterday's 8.29

Kenvi Jewels share price Live :Kenvi Jewels closed today at ₹8.23, down -0.72% from yesterday's ₹8.29 Today, Kenvi Jewels stock closed at ₹8.23, reflecting a decrease of 0.72% from the previous day's closing price of ₹8.29. There was a net change of -0.06 in the stock price.

Kenvi Jewels share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 8.33 10 Days 8.35 20 Days 8.44 50 Days 8.67 100 Days 10.12 300 Days 7.79

The current stock price of Kenvi Jewels is ₹8.3. There has been a percent change of -0.72, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.06, meaning the stock price has decreased by ₹0.06. Click here for Kenvi Jewels Dividend

Kenvi Jewels share price live: Today's Price range
The low price of Kenvi Jewels stock today was ₹8.27 and the high price was ₹8.62.

