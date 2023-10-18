Hello User
Kenvi Jewels share price Today Live Updates : Kenvi Jewels closed today at 8.23, down -0.72% from yesterday's 8.29

10 min read . 18 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Kenvi Jewels stock price went down today, 18 Oct 2023, by -0.72 %. The stock closed at 8.29 per share. The stock is currently trading at 8.23 per share. Investors should monitor Kenvi Jewels stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kenvi Jewels

On the last day of trading, Kenvi Jewels opened at 8.45 and closed at 8.36. The stock had a high of 8.62 and a low of 8.27. The market capitalization for Kenvi Jewels is currently 0.0 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 15.7 and the 52-week low is 3.04. The BSE volume for Kenvi Jewels was 278,447 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Oct 2023, 06:36 PM IST Kenvi Jewels share price Live :Kenvi Jewels closed today at ₹8.23, down -0.72% from yesterday's ₹8.29

Today, Kenvi Jewels stock closed at 8.23, reflecting a decrease of 0.72% from the previous day's closing price of 8.29. There was a net change of -0.06 in the stock price.

18 Oct 2023, 05:34 PM IST Kenvi Jewels share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high and low data for Kenvi Jewels stock is as follows: Today's low price: 8.2 Today's high price: 8.4

18 Oct 2023, 03:19 PM IST Kenvi Jewels share price NSE Live :Kenvi Jewels trading at ₹8.24, down -0.6% from yesterday's ₹8.29

The current data of Kenvi Jewels stock shows that the stock price is 8.24. There has been a percent change of -0.6, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.05, which means that the stock price has decreased by 0.05.

18 Oct 2023, 02:42 PM IST Kenvi Jewels share price Today :Kenvi Jewels trading at ₹8.3, down -0.72% from yesterday's ₹8.36

The current data for Kenvi Jewels stock shows that its price is 8.3. There has been a 0.72% decrease in the stock's value, resulting in a net change of -0.06.

18 Oct 2023, 02:13 PM IST Kenvi Jewels share price live: Today's Price range

Kenvi Jewels stock reached a low of 8.27 and a high of 8.62 today.

18 Oct 2023, 02:02 PM IST Kenvi Jewels share price update :Kenvi Jewels trading at ₹8.3, down -0.72% from yesterday's ₹8.36

The current stock price of Kenvi Jewels is 8.3. There has been a percent change of -0.72, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.06, which means the stock price has decreased by 0.06.

18 Oct 2023, 01:42 PM IST Kenvi Jewels share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days8.33
10 Days8.35
20 Days8.44
50 Days8.67
100 Days10.12
300 Days7.79
18 Oct 2023, 01:22 PM IST Kenvi Jewels share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Kenvi Jewels stock today was 8.27 and the high price was 8.62.

18 Oct 2023, 01:02 PM IST Kenvi Jewels share price Live :Kenvi Jewels trading at ₹8.3, down -0.72% from yesterday's ₹8.36

The current stock price of Kenvi Jewels is 8.3. There has been a percent change of -0.72, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.06, meaning the stock price has decreased by 0.06.

Click here for Kenvi Jewels Dividend

18 Oct 2023, 12:51 PM IST Kenvi Jewels Live Updates

18 Oct 2023, 12:27 PM IST Kenvi Jewels share price update :Kenvi Jewels trading at ₹8.3, down -0.72% from yesterday's ₹8.36

The current stock price of Kenvi Jewels is 8.3. The stock has experienced a percent change of -0.72, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.06, indicating a decrease of 0.06.

18 Oct 2023, 12:10 PM IST Kenvi Jewels share price live: Today's Price range

Kenvi Jewels stock reached a low price of 8.27 and a high price of 8.62 today.

18 Oct 2023, 11:52 AM IST Kenvi Jewels share price Today :Kenvi Jewels trading at ₹8.3, down -0.72% from yesterday's ₹8.36

The current stock price of Kenvi Jewels is 8.3. It has experienced a percent change of -0.72, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.06, meaning the stock has decreased by 0.06 rupees.

18 Oct 2023, 11:20 AM IST Kenvi Jewels share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Kenvi Jewels stock is 8.27 and the high price is 8.62.

18 Oct 2023, 11:04 AM IST Kenvi Jewels share price update :Kenvi Jewels trading at ₹8.3, down -0.72% from yesterday's ₹8.36

The current data of Kenvi Jewels stock shows that the price is 8.3. There has been a percent change of -0.72, indicating a decrease in the stock value. The net change is -0.06, which means that the stock has decreased by 0.06. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

18 Oct 2023, 10:28 AM IST Kenvi Jewels share price NSE Live :Kenvi Jewels trading at ₹8.3, down -0.72% from yesterday's ₹8.36

The current stock price of Kenvi Jewels is 8.3. The percent change in the stock price is -0.72, indicating a decrease. The net change in the stock price is -0.06, suggesting a slight decrease as well.

18 Oct 2023, 10:16 AM IST Kenvi Jewels share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high for Kenvi Jewels stock is 8.62, while the low is 8.27.

18 Oct 2023, 10:04 AM IST Kenvi Jewels Live Updates

18 Oct 2023, 09:41 AM IST Kenvi Jewels share price Live :Kenvi Jewels closed at ₹8.36 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Kenvi Jewels on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 278,447. The closing price for the stock was 8.36.

