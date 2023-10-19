Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Kenvi Jewels share price Today Live Updates : Kenvi Jewels experiences stock decline

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Kenvi Jewels stock price went down today, 19 Oct 2023, by -0.73 %. The stock closed at 8.23 per share. The stock is currently trading at 8.17 per share. Investors should monitor Kenvi Jewels stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kenvi Jewels

On the last day of trading for Kenvi Jewels, the open price was 8.26, the close price was 8.29, the high was 8.4, and the low was 8.2. The company has a market capitalization of 0.0 cr and a 52-week high of 15.7 and a 52-week low of 3.04. The BSE volume for the day was 105,108 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 10:16 AM IST Kenvi Jewels share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Kenvi Jewels stock had a low price of 8.11 and a high price of 8.39.

19 Oct 2023, 09:55 AM IST Kenvi Jewels Live Updates

19 Oct 2023, 09:44 AM IST Kenvi Jewels share price NSE Live :Kenvi Jewels trading at ₹8.17, down -0.73% from yesterday's ₹8.23

The stock price of Kenvi Jewels is currently 8.17. It has experienced a percentage change of -0.73, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.06, suggesting a decrease of 0.06.

19 Oct 2023, 09:11 AM IST Kenvi Jewels share price Today :Kenvi Jewels trading at ₹8.11, down -1.46% from yesterday's ₹8.23

The current stock price of Kenvi Jewels is 8.11. There has been a percent change of -1.46, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.12, meaning the stock price has decreased by 0.12.

19 Oct 2023, 08:25 AM IST Kenvi Jewels share price Live :Kenvi Jewels closed at ₹8.29 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Kenvi Jewels on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 105,108. The closing price for the shares was 8.29.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.