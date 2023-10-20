Hello User
Kenvi Jewels share price Today Live Updates : Kenvi Jewels Stock Plummets on the Market

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Kenvi Jewels stock price went down today, 20 Oct 2023, by -1.68 %. The stock closed at 8.34 per share. The stock is currently trading at 8.2 per share. Investors should monitor Kenvi Jewels stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kenvi Jewels

On the last day of trading, the open price for Kenvi Jewels was 8.11 and the close price was 8.23. The stock had a high of 8.39 and a low of 8.11. The market capitalization of the company is currently 0.0 cr. The 52-week high for the stock is 15.7, while the 52-week low is 3.04. The BSE volume for the stock on this day was 451,182 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 10:19 AM IST Kenvi Jewels share price live: Today's Price range

Kenvi Jewels stock had a low price of 8.11 and a high price of 8.49 today.

20 Oct 2023, 09:58 AM IST Kenvi Jewels share price NSE Live :Kenvi Jewels trading at ₹8.2, down -1.68% from yesterday's ₹8.34

The current data for Kenvi Jewels stock shows that the price is 8.2. There has been a percent change of -1.68, indicating a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -0.14, meaning that the stock has decreased by 0.14 rupees.

20 Oct 2023, 09:52 AM IST Kenvi Jewels Live Updates

20 Oct 2023, 09:11 AM IST Kenvi Jewels share price Today :Kenvi Jewels trading at ₹8.34, up 0% from yesterday's ₹8.34

Based on the current data, the stock price of Kenvi Jewels is 8.34. There has been no percentage change or net change in the stock price.

20 Oct 2023, 08:04 AM IST Kenvi Jewels share price Live :Kenvi Jewels closed at ₹8.23 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Kenvi Jewels on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 451,182. The closing price of the shares was 8.23.

