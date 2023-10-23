Hello User
Kenvi Jewels share price Today Live Updates : Kenvi Jewels Shines with Strong Trading Performance

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 11:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Kenvi Jewels stock price went up today, 23 Oct 2023, by 1.54 %. The stock closed at 8.43 per share. The stock is currently trading at 8.56 per share. Investors should monitor Kenvi Jewels stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kenvi Jewels

On the last day of trading for Kenvi Jewels, the stock opened at 8.34 and closed at the same price. The stock had a high of 8.49 and a low of 8.11 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is currently 0.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 15.7 and the 52-week low is 3.04. The BSE volume for the stock was 705,225 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 11:18 AM IST Kenvi Jewels share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high and low data for Kenvi Jewels stock is as follows: Today's low price: 8.14 Today's high price: 8.85

23 Oct 2023, 11:02 AM IST Kenvi Jewels share price Today :Kenvi Jewels trading at ₹8.56, up 1.54% from yesterday's ₹8.43

The current stock price of Kenvi Jewels is 8.56. It has experienced a 1.54% increase in value, with a net change of 0.13.

23 Oct 2023, 10:46 AM IST Kenvi Jewels share price Live :Kenvi Jewels trading at ₹8.58, up 1.78% from yesterday's ₹8.43

The stock price of Kenvi Jewels is currently at 8.58, with a percent change of 1.78 and a net change of 0.15. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value, with a positive percent change and net change. However, without more information about the overall trend of the stock and its performance over time, it is difficult to make a comprehensive analysis of its current status.

Click here for Kenvi Jewels Profit Loss

23 Oct 2023, 10:29 AM IST Kenvi Jewels share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Kenvi Jewels stock today was 8.14, while the high price reached 8.85.

23 Oct 2023, 10:06 AM IST Kenvi Jewels Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 09:43 AM IST Kenvi Jewels share price NSE Live :Kenvi Jewels trading at ₹8.4, down -0.36% from yesterday's ₹8.43

The current stock price of Kenvi Jewels is 8.4. The stock has experienced a percent change of -0.36, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.03, which means the stock has decreased by 0.03 rupees.

23 Oct 2023, 09:05 AM IST Kenvi Jewels share price Today :Kenvi Jewels trading at ₹8.43, up 1.08% from yesterday's ₹8.34

The current data for Kenvi Jewels stock shows that the price is 8.43. There has been a percent change of 1.08, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 0.09, which means that the stock has gone up by 0.09 in value.

23 Oct 2023, 08:19 AM IST Kenvi Jewels share price Live :Kenvi Jewels closed at ₹8.34 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Kenvi Jewels on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 705,225. The closing price for the shares was 8.34.

