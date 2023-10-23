Kenvi Jewels share price Today Live Updates : Kenvi Jewels Shines with Strong Trading Performance

On the last day of trading for Kenvi Jewels, the stock opened at ₹8.34 and closed at the same price. The stock had a high of ₹8.49 and a low of ₹8.11 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is currently 0.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹15.7 and the 52-week low is ₹3.04. The BSE volume for the stock was 705,225 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current day's high and low data for Kenvi Jewels stock is as follows: Today's low price: ₹8.14 Today's high price: ₹8.85
The current stock price of Kenvi Jewels is ₹8.56. It has experienced a 1.54% increase in value, with a net change of 0.13.
The stock price of Kenvi Jewels is currently at ₹8.58, with a percent change of 1.78 and a net change of 0.15. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value, with a positive percent change and net change. However, without more information about the overall trend of the stock and its performance over time, it is difficult to make a comprehensive analysis of its current status.
Click here for Kenvi Jewels Profit Loss
The low price of Kenvi Jewels stock today was ₹8.14, while the high price reached ₹8.85.
The current stock price of Kenvi Jewels is ₹8.4. The stock has experienced a percent change of -0.36, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.03, which means the stock has decreased by 0.03 rupees.
The current data for Kenvi Jewels stock shows that the price is ₹8.43. There has been a percent change of 1.08, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 0.09, which means that the stock has gone up by 0.09 in value.
On the last day of trading for Kenvi Jewels on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 705,225. The closing price for the shares was ₹8.34.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!