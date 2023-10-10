Hello User
Kesoram Industries share price Today Live Updates : Kesoram Industries Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:29 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Kesoram Industries stock price went up today, 10 Oct 2023, by 1.28 %. The stock closed at 88.42 per share. The stock is currently trading at 89.55 per share. Investors should monitor Kesoram Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kesoram Industries

On the last day, Kesoram Industries opened at 90.7 and closed at 88.42. The stock reached a high of 90.7 and a low of 87.1. The market capitalization of the company is 2761.8 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 109.23 and a low of 53.5. The BSE volume for the day was 6914 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Oct 2023, 10:29 AM IST Kesoram Industries share price NSE Live :Kesoram Industries trading at ₹89.55, up 1.28% from yesterday's ₹88.42

Kesoram Industries stock is currently priced at 89.55, which represents a 1.28% increase from the previous trading day. The stock has seen a net change of 1.13 points.

10 Oct 2023, 10:11 AM IST Kesoram Industries share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Kesoram Industries stock today was 87.1, while the high price was 90.7.

10 Oct 2023, 10:00 AM IST Kesoram Industries Live Updates

10 Oct 2023, 09:41 AM IST Kesoram Industries share price Live :Kesoram Industries closed at ₹88.42 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Kesoram Industries on the BSE had a volume of 6914 shares. The closing price for the stock was 88.42.

