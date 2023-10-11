Kesoram Industries share price Today Live Updates : Kesoram Industries' Stock Soars Today

Kesoram Industries' stock opened at ₹90.7 and closed at ₹88.42 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹92.84 and a low of ₹87.1. The market capitalization of the company is ₹2827.04 crore. The 52-week high and low of the stock are ₹109.23 and ₹53.5, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 37,899 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.