Kesoram Industries share price Today Live Updates : Kesoram Industries' Stock Soars Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Kesoram Industries stock price went up today, 11 Oct 2023, by 1.48 %. The stock closed at 91.47 per share. The stock is currently trading at 92.82 per share. Investors should monitor Kesoram Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kesoram Industries

Kesoram Industries' stock opened at 90.7 and closed at 88.42 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 92.84 and a low of 87.1. The market capitalization of the company is 2827.04 crore. The 52-week high and low of the stock are 109.23 and 53.5, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 37,899 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Oct 2023, 09:13 AM IST Kesoram Industries share price Today :Kesoram Industries trading at ₹92.82, up 1.48% from yesterday's ₹91.47

The current stock price of Kesoram Industries is 92.82, with a percent change of 1.48 and a net change of 1.35. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.48% and the stock has gained 1.35 points compared to the previous trading session.

11 Oct 2023, 08:13 AM IST Kesoram Industries share price Live :Kesoram Industries closed at ₹88.42 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Kesoram Industries on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) had a volume of 37,899 shares. The closing price for the day was 88.42.

