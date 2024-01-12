Hello User
Kesoram Industries Share Price Live blog for 12 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:40 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Kesoram Industries stock price went down today, 12 Jan 2024, by -0.59 %. The stock closed at 170.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 169.75 per share. Investors should monitor Kesoram Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kesoram Industries Stock Price Today

Kesoram Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Kesoram Industries opened at 170.75 and closed at the same price. The stock's high for the day was 171.6, while the low was 168.6. The market capitalization of the company is 5273.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 180, and the 52-week low is 54.75. The BSE volume for the day was 14,528 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jan 2024, 11:40 AM IST Kesoram Industries share price Live :Kesoram Industries closed at ₹170.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Kesoram Industries on the BSE had a volume of 14,528 shares. The closing price for the stock was 170.75.

