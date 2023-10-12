Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Kesoram Industries Share Price Live blog for 12 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Kesoram Industries stock price went down today, 12 Oct 2023, by -1.44 %. The stock closed at 91.47 per share. The stock is currently trading at 90.15 per share. Investors should monitor Kesoram Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kesoram Industries

On the last day of trading for Kesoram Industries, the open price was 92.82, the close price was 91.47, the high price reached 92.82, and the low price was 90.15. The market capitalization of the company is 2800.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 109.23, while the 52-week low is 53.5. The BSE volume for the day was 32,454 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Oct 2023, 08:12 AM IST Kesoram Industries share price Live :Kesoram Industries closed at ₹91.47 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Kesoram Industries on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 32,454. The closing price for the stock was 91.47.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.