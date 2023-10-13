Kesoram Industries share price Today Live Updates : Kesoram Industries Stocks Plummet in Today's Trading

Kesoram Industries' stock opened at ₹93 and closed at ₹90.2 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹93 and a low of ₹88.2. The market capitalization of the company is ₹2758.69 crore. The 52-week high and low of the stock are ₹109.23 and ₹53.5 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 33,190 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The stock price of Kesoram Industries is currently ₹86.96, which represents a decrease of 2.03% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -1.8.
The current price of Kesoram Industries stock is ₹88.8. It has experienced a percent change of -1.55, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.4, which further confirms the decrease in value.
On the last day of trading for Kesoram Industries on BSE, the volume of shares traded was 33,190. The closing price for the stock was ₹90.2.
