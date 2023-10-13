Hello User
Kesoram Industries share price Today Live Updates : Kesoram Industries Stocks Plummet in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Kesoram Industries stock price went down today, 13 Oct 2023, by -2.03 %. The stock closed at 88.76 per share. The stock is currently trading at 86.96 per share. Investors should monitor Kesoram Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kesoram Industries

Kesoram Industries' stock opened at 93 and closed at 90.2 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 93 and a low of 88.2. The market capitalization of the company is 2758.69 crore. The 52-week high and low of the stock are 109.23 and 53.5 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 33,190 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Oct 2023, 09:45 AM IST Kesoram Industries share price NSE Live :Kesoram Industries trading at ₹86.96, down -2.03% from yesterday's ₹88.76

The stock price of Kesoram Industries is currently 86.96, which represents a decrease of 2.03% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -1.8.

13 Oct 2023, 09:04 AM IST Kesoram Industries share price Today :Kesoram Industries trading at ₹88.8, down -1.55% from yesterday's ₹90.2

The current price of Kesoram Industries stock is 88.8. It has experienced a percent change of -1.55, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.4, which further confirms the decrease in value.

13 Oct 2023, 08:17 AM IST Kesoram Industries share price Live :Kesoram Industries closed at ₹90.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Kesoram Industries on BSE, the volume of shares traded was 33,190. The closing price for the stock was 90.2.

