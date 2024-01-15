Kesoram Industries Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2024

Kesoram Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Kesoram Industries opened at ₹170.75 and closed at the same price. The stock had a high of ₹171.6 and a low of ₹168.15. The market capitalization of the company is ₹5228.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹180 and the 52-week low is ₹54.75. The BSE volume for the stock was 80,445 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.