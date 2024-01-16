Hello User
Kesoram Industries share price Today Live Updates : Kesoram Industries Stocks Plunge in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:50 AM IST Trade
Kesoram Industries stock price went down today, 16 Jan 2024, by -0.47 %. The stock closed at 170.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 169.5 per share. Investors should monitor Kesoram Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kesoram Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Kesoram Industries opened at 175.8 and closed at 168.4. The highest price during the day was 175.8, while the lowest price was 168.25. The market capitalization of the company is 5,287.5 crore. The 52-week high for Kesoram Industries is 180, and the 52-week low is 54.75. The BSE volume for the day was 40,800 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2024, 09:50 AM IST Kesoram Industries share price update :Kesoram Industries trading at ₹169.5, down -0.47% from yesterday's ₹170.3

The current data for Kesoram Industries stock shows that the price is 169.5 with a percent change of -0.47 and a net change of -0.8. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.47% and the net change is a decrease of 0.8.

16 Jan 2024, 09:10 AM IST Kesoram Industries share price Today :Kesoram Industries trading at ₹170.2, up 1.07% from yesterday's ₹168.4

The stock price of Kesoram Industries is currently 170.2. It has experienced a percent change of 1.07, which indicates a slight increase in value. The net change is 1.8, suggesting that the stock has increased by this amount.

16 Jan 2024, 08:14 AM IST Kesoram Industries share price Live :Kesoram Industries closed at ₹168.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Kesoram Industries had a trading volume of 40,800 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 168.4.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.