Kewal Kiran Clothing Share Price Live blog for 20 Oct 2023

On the last day, the open price of Kewal Kiran Clothing was ₹782.25, the close price was ₹776.8, the high was ₹786.6, and the low was ₹780.45. The market capitalization of the company is ₹4817.86 crore. The 52-week high is ₹805.5 and the 52-week low is ₹364.85. The BSE volume was 212 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.