Kewal Kiran Clothing Share Price Live blog for 20 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:55 AM IST Trade
Kewal Kiran Clothing stock price went up today, 20 Oct 2023, by 0.64 %. The stock closed at 776.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 781.8 per share. Investors should monitor Kewal Kiran Clothing stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, the open price of Kewal Kiran Clothing was 782.25, the close price was 776.8, the high was 786.6, and the low was 780.45. The market capitalization of the company is 4817.86 crore. The 52-week high is 805.5 and the 52-week low is 364.85. The BSE volume was 212 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 09:55 AM IST Kewal Kiran Clothing Live Updates

20 Oct 2023, 09:41 AM IST Kewal Kiran Clothing share price Live :Kewal Kiran Clothing closed at ₹776.8 on last trading day

