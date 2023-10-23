Kewal Kiran Clothing share price Today Live Updates : Kewal Kiran Clothing faces stock decline

On the last day of trading, Kewal Kiran Clothing opened at ₹782.25 and closed at ₹776.8. The stock reached a high of ₹790 and a low of ₹745. The market capitalization of the company is ₹4686.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹805.5 and the 52-week low is ₹364.85. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 6642. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Kewal Kiran Clothing share price NSE Live :Kewal Kiran Clothing trading at ₹731.15, down -3.12% from yesterday's ₹754.7 The current stock price of Kewal Kiran Clothing is ₹731.15. There has been a decrease in the stock price of 3.12%, resulting in a net change of -23.55.

Kewal Kiran Clothing share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 773.84 10 Days 764.36 20 Days 737.34 50 Days 710.20 100 Days 647.11 300 Days 548.40

Kewal Kiran Clothing share price Live :Kewal Kiran Clothing trading at ₹727.05, down -3.66% from yesterday's ₹754.7 The current stock price of Kewal Kiran Clothing is ₹727.05. The stock has experienced a percent change of -3.66 and a net change of -27.65. This suggests that the stock has decreased in value. Click here for Kewal Kiran Clothing AGM

Kewal Kiran Clothing share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Kewal Kiran Clothing stock is ₹709.55, while the high price is ₹756.25.

Kewal Kiran Clothing Live Updates KEWAL KIRAN CLOTHING More Information

Kewal Kiran Clothing share price NSE Live :Kewal Kiran Clothing trading at ₹733.65, down -2.79% from yesterday's ₹754.7 The current stock price of Kewal Kiran Clothing is ₹733.65, which represents a decrease of 2.79% from the previous day. The net change in the stock price is -21.05.

Kewal Kiran Clothing share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Gokaldas Exports 880.6 -54.6 -5.84 989.15 328.6 5334.5 Indo Count Industries 234.2 -8.55 -3.52 255.15 101.15 4638.43 Kewal Kiran Clothing 733.65 -21.05 -2.79 805.5 364.85 4521.13 Lux Industries 1331.95 -7.6 -0.57 1867.4 1122.6 4005.4 Pearl Global Industries 1335.0 -70.15 -4.99 1470.0 334.35 2892.14

Kewal Kiran Clothing share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 2 2 2 3 Buy 1 1 1 1 Hold 2 2 2 1 Sell 0 0 0 0 Strong Sell 0 0 0 0

Kewal Kiran Clothing share price live: Today's Price range The stock price of Kewal Kiran Clothing reached a low of ₹709.55 and a high of ₹756.25.

Kewal Kiran Clothing share price NSE Live :Kewal Kiran Clothing trading at ₹735.3, down -2.57% from yesterday's ₹754.7 The current stock price of Kewal Kiran Clothing is ₹735.3. It has decreased by 2.57% or a net change of -19.4.

Kewal Kiran Clothing share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Gokaldas Exports 889.0 -46.2 -4.94 989.15 328.6 5385.38 Indo Count Industries 234.45 -8.3 -3.42 255.15 101.15 4643.38 Kewal Kiran Clothing 732.7 -22.0 -2.92 805.5 364.85 4515.28 Lux Industries 1330.6 -8.95 -0.67 1867.4 1122.6 4001.34 Pearl Global Industries 1335.0 -70.15 -4.99 1470.0 334.35 2892.14

Kewal Kiran Clothing share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Kewal Kiran Clothing stock is ₹709.55 and the high price is ₹756.25.

Kewal Kiran Clothing share price update :Kewal Kiran Clothing trading at ₹732.05, down -3% from yesterday's ₹754.7 The current stock price of Kewal Kiran Clothing is ₹732.05. There has been a percent change of -3, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change in price is -22.65, suggesting a decrease of ₹22.65.

Kewal Kiran Clothing share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Gokaldas Exports 898.5 -36.7 -3.92 989.15 328.6 5442.93 Indo Count Industries 237.0 -5.75 -2.37 255.15 101.15 4693.89 Kewal Kiran Clothing 724.45 -30.25 -4.01 805.5 364.85 4464.44 Lux Industries 1329.95 -9.6 -0.72 1867.4 1122.6 3999.38 Pearl Global Industries 1380.0 -25.15 -1.79 1470.0 334.35 2989.62

Kewal Kiran Clothing share price Today :Kewal Kiran Clothing trading at ₹724.45, down -4.01% from yesterday's ₹754.7 The stock price of Kewal Kiran Clothing is currently at ₹724.45, which represents a 4.01% decrease from the previous trading session. The net change in price is -30.25, indicating a significant drop in value.

Kewal Kiran Clothing share price live: Today's Price range Kewal Kiran Clothing stock's low price for the day is ₹709.55 and the high price is ₹756.25.

Kewal Kiran Clothing Live Updates KEWAL KIRAN CLOTHING More Information

Kewal Kiran Clothing share price update :Kewal Kiran Clothing trading at ₹723.9, down -4.08% from yesterday's ₹754.7 The current data of Kewal Kiran Clothing stock shows that the price is ₹723.9, with a percent change of -4.08% and a net change of -30.8. This means that the stock's price has decreased by 4.08% and has dropped by 30.8 points.

Kewal Kiran Clothing share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -1.78% 3 Months 12.91% 6 Months 77.04% YTD 46.83% 1 Year 55.93%

Kewal Kiran Clothing share price Today :Kewal Kiran Clothing trading at ₹760.55, down -2.09% from yesterday's ₹776.8 The stock price of Kewal Kiran Clothing has decreased by 2.09% or ₹16.25. The current stock price is ₹760.55.

Kewal Kiran Clothing share price Live :Kewal Kiran Clothing closed at ₹776.8 on last trading day On the last day of trading for Kewal Kiran Clothing on the BSE, there were a total of 6,642 shares traded. The closing price for the day was ₹776.8.