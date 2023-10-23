Hello User
Kewal Kiran Clothing share price Today Live Updates : Kewal Kiran Clothing faces stock decline

LIVE UPDATES
8 min read . 01:57 PM IST
Livemint

Kewal Kiran Clothing stock price went down today, 23 Oct 2023, by -3.12 %. The stock closed at 754.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 731.15 per share. Investors should monitor Kewal Kiran Clothing stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kewal Kiran Clothing

On the last day of trading, Kewal Kiran Clothing opened at 782.25 and closed at 776.8. The stock reached a high of 790 and a low of 745. The market capitalization of the company is 4686.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 805.5 and the 52-week low is 364.85. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 6642.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 01:57 PM IST Kewal Kiran Clothing share price NSE Live :Kewal Kiran Clothing trading at ₹731.15, down -3.12% from yesterday's ₹754.7

The current stock price of Kewal Kiran Clothing is 731.15. There has been a decrease in the stock price of 3.12%, resulting in a net change of -23.55.

23 Oct 2023, 01:40 PM IST Kewal Kiran Clothing share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days773.84
10 Days764.36
20 Days737.34
50 Days710.20
100 Days647.11
300 Days548.40
23 Oct 2023, 01:21 PM IST Kewal Kiran Clothing share price Live :Kewal Kiran Clothing trading at ₹727.05, down -3.66% from yesterday's ₹754.7

The current stock price of Kewal Kiran Clothing is 727.05. The stock has experienced a percent change of -3.66 and a net change of -27.65. This suggests that the stock has decreased in value.

Click here for Kewal Kiran Clothing AGM

23 Oct 2023, 01:20 PM IST Kewal Kiran Clothing share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Kewal Kiran Clothing stock is 709.55, while the high price is 756.25.

23 Oct 2023, 12:54 PM IST Kewal Kiran Clothing Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 12:41 PM IST Kewal Kiran Clothing share price NSE Live :Kewal Kiran Clothing trading at ₹733.65, down -2.79% from yesterday's ₹754.7

The current stock price of Kewal Kiran Clothing is 733.65, which represents a decrease of 2.79% from the previous day. The net change in the stock price is -21.05.

23 Oct 2023, 12:31 PM IST Kewal Kiran Clothing share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Gokaldas Exports880.6-54.6-5.84989.15328.65334.5
Indo Count Industries234.2-8.55-3.52255.15101.154638.43
Kewal Kiran Clothing733.65-21.05-2.79805.5364.854521.13
Lux Industries1331.95-7.6-0.571867.41122.64005.4
Pearl Global Industries1335.0-70.15-4.991470.0334.352892.14
23 Oct 2023, 12:12 PM IST Kewal Kiran Clothing share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy2223
Buy1111
Hold2221
Sell0000
Strong Sell0000
23 Oct 2023, 12:11 PM IST Kewal Kiran Clothing share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Kewal Kiran Clothing reached a low of 709.55 and a high of 756.25.

23 Oct 2023, 11:51 AM IST Kewal Kiran Clothing share price NSE Live :Kewal Kiran Clothing trading at ₹735.3, down -2.57% from yesterday's ₹754.7

The current stock price of Kewal Kiran Clothing is 735.3. It has decreased by 2.57% or a net change of -19.4.

23 Oct 2023, 11:40 AM IST Kewal Kiran Clothing share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Gokaldas Exports889.0-46.2-4.94989.15328.65385.38
Indo Count Industries234.45-8.3-3.42255.15101.154643.38
Kewal Kiran Clothing732.7-22.0-2.92805.5364.854515.28
Lux Industries1330.6-8.95-0.671867.41122.64001.34
Pearl Global Industries1335.0-70.15-4.991470.0334.352892.14
23 Oct 2023, 11:28 AM IST Kewal Kiran Clothing share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Kewal Kiran Clothing stock is 709.55 and the high price is 756.25.

23 Oct 2023, 11:16 AM IST Kewal Kiran Clothing share price update :Kewal Kiran Clothing trading at ₹732.05, down -3% from yesterday's ₹754.7

The current stock price of Kewal Kiran Clothing is 732.05. There has been a percent change of -3, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change in price is -22.65, suggesting a decrease of 22.65.

23 Oct 2023, 10:30 AM IST Kewal Kiran Clothing share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Gokaldas Exports898.5-36.7-3.92989.15328.65442.93
Indo Count Industries237.0-5.75-2.37255.15101.154693.89
Kewal Kiran Clothing724.45-30.25-4.01805.5364.854464.44
Lux Industries1329.95-9.6-0.721867.41122.63999.38
Pearl Global Industries1380.0-25.15-1.791470.0334.352989.62
23 Oct 2023, 10:22 AM IST Kewal Kiran Clothing share price Today :Kewal Kiran Clothing trading at ₹724.45, down -4.01% from yesterday's ₹754.7

The stock price of Kewal Kiran Clothing is currently at 724.45, which represents a 4.01% decrease from the previous trading session. The net change in price is -30.25, indicating a significant drop in value.

23 Oct 2023, 10:10 AM IST Kewal Kiran Clothing share price live: Today's Price range

Kewal Kiran Clothing stock's low price for the day is 709.55 and the high price is 756.25.

23 Oct 2023, 10:06 AM IST Kewal Kiran Clothing Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 09:40 AM IST Kewal Kiran Clothing share price update :Kewal Kiran Clothing trading at ₹723.9, down -4.08% from yesterday's ₹754.7

The current data of Kewal Kiran Clothing stock shows that the price is 723.9, with a percent change of -4.08% and a net change of -30.8. This means that the stock's price has decreased by 4.08% and has dropped by 30.8 points.

23 Oct 2023, 09:38 AM IST Kewal Kiran Clothing share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.78%
3 Months12.91%
6 Months77.04%
YTD46.83%
1 Year55.93%
23 Oct 2023, 09:09 AM IST Kewal Kiran Clothing share price Today :Kewal Kiran Clothing trading at ₹760.55, down -2.09% from yesterday's ₹776.8

The stock price of Kewal Kiran Clothing has decreased by 2.09% or 16.25. The current stock price is 760.55.

23 Oct 2023, 08:12 AM IST Kewal Kiran Clothing share price Live :Kewal Kiran Clothing closed at ₹776.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Kewal Kiran Clothing on the BSE, there were a total of 6,642 shares traded. The closing price for the day was 776.8.

