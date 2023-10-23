Kewal Kiran Clothing share price Today Live Updates : Kewal Kiran Clothing faces stock decline

On the last day of trading, Kewal Kiran Clothing opened at ₹782.25 and closed at ₹776.8. The stock reached a high of ₹790 and a low of ₹745. The market capitalization of the company is ₹4686.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹805.5 and the 52-week low is ₹364.85. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 6642.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.