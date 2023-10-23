Kewal Kiran Clothing share price Today Live Updates : Kewal Kiran Clothing faces stock decline

On the last day of trading, Kewal Kiran Clothing opened at ₹782.25 and closed at ₹776.8. The stock reached a high of ₹790 and a low of ₹745. The market capitalization of the company is ₹4686.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹805.5 and the 52-week low is ₹364.85. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 6642.
The current stock price of Kewal Kiran Clothing is ₹731.15. There has been a decrease in the stock price of 3.12%, resulting in a net change of -23.55.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|773.84
|10 Days
|764.36
|20 Days
|737.34
|50 Days
|710.20
|100 Days
|647.11
|300 Days
|548.40
The current stock price of Kewal Kiran Clothing is ₹727.05. The stock has experienced a percent change of -3.66 and a net change of -27.65. This suggests that the stock has decreased in value.
The current day's low price of Kewal Kiran Clothing stock is ₹709.55, while the high price is ₹756.25.
The current stock price of Kewal Kiran Clothing is ₹733.65, which represents a decrease of 2.79% from the previous day. The net change in the stock price is -21.05.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Gokaldas Exports
|880.6
|-54.6
|-5.84
|989.15
|328.6
|5334.5
|Indo Count Industries
|234.2
|-8.55
|-3.52
|255.15
|101.15
|4638.43
|Kewal Kiran Clothing
|733.65
|-21.05
|-2.79
|805.5
|364.85
|4521.13
|Lux Industries
|1331.95
|-7.6
|-0.57
|1867.4
|1122.6
|4005.4
|Pearl Global Industries
|1335.0
|-70.15
|-4.99
|1470.0
|334.35
|2892.14
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The stock price of Kewal Kiran Clothing reached a low of ₹709.55 and a high of ₹756.25.
The current stock price of Kewal Kiran Clothing is ₹735.3. It has decreased by 2.57% or a net change of -19.4.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Gokaldas Exports
|889.0
|-46.2
|-4.94
|989.15
|328.6
|5385.38
|Indo Count Industries
|234.45
|-8.3
|-3.42
|255.15
|101.15
|4643.38
|Kewal Kiran Clothing
|732.7
|-22.0
|-2.92
|805.5
|364.85
|4515.28
|Lux Industries
|1330.6
|-8.95
|-0.67
|1867.4
|1122.6
|4001.34
|Pearl Global Industries
|1335.0
|-70.15
|-4.99
|1470.0
|334.35
|2892.14
The current day's low price of Kewal Kiran Clothing stock is ₹709.55 and the high price is ₹756.25.
The current stock price of Kewal Kiran Clothing is ₹732.05. There has been a percent change of -3, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change in price is -22.65, suggesting a decrease of ₹22.65.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Gokaldas Exports
|898.5
|-36.7
|-3.92
|989.15
|328.6
|5442.93
|Indo Count Industries
|237.0
|-5.75
|-2.37
|255.15
|101.15
|4693.89
|Kewal Kiran Clothing
|724.45
|-30.25
|-4.01
|805.5
|364.85
|4464.44
|Lux Industries
|1329.95
|-9.6
|-0.72
|1867.4
|1122.6
|3999.38
|Pearl Global Industries
|1380.0
|-25.15
|-1.79
|1470.0
|334.35
|2989.62
The stock price of Kewal Kiran Clothing is currently at ₹724.45, which represents a 4.01% decrease from the previous trading session. The net change in price is -30.25, indicating a significant drop in value.
Kewal Kiran Clothing stock's low price for the day is ₹709.55 and the high price is ₹756.25.
The current data of Kewal Kiran Clothing stock shows that the price is ₹723.9, with a percent change of -4.08% and a net change of -30.8. This means that the stock's price has decreased by 4.08% and has dropped by 30.8 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.78%
|3 Months
|12.91%
|6 Months
|77.04%
|YTD
|46.83%
|1 Year
|55.93%
The stock price of Kewal Kiran Clothing has decreased by 2.09% or ₹16.25. The current stock price is ₹760.55.
On the last day of trading for Kewal Kiran Clothing on the BSE, there were a total of 6,642 shares traded. The closing price for the day was ₹776.8.
