Kewal Kiran Clothing share price Today Live Updates : Kewal Kiran Clothing shares plummet on the stock market

On the last day of trading, Kewal Kiran Clothing opened at ₹761.3 and closed at ₹724.3. The stock had a high of ₹825.85 and a low of ₹744.5. The market capitalization of the company is ₹4853.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹805.5 and the 52-week low is ₹364.85. The BSE volume for the day was 80,348 shares.
Kewal Kiran Clothing stock reached a low of ₹740 and a high of ₹789.9 on the current day.
The current stock price of Kewal Kiran Clothing is ₹743. The stock has experienced a percent change of -5.66, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -44.55, which means the stock has decreased by ₹44.55.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Gokaldas Exports
|835.95
|-20.9
|-2.44
|989.15
|328.6
|5064.02
|Indo Count Industries
|220.5
|-7.0
|-3.08
|255.15
|101.15
|4367.1
|Kewal Kiran Clothing
|753.65
|-33.9
|-4.3
|825.85
|364.85
|4644.38
|Lux Industries
|1276.7
|-28.55
|-2.19
|1867.4
|1122.6
|3839.25
|Pearl Global Industries
|1204.85
|-63.4
|-5.0
|1470.0
|334.35
|2610.18
The current stock price of Kewal Kiran Clothing is ₹751.15, which represents a decrease of 4.62% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -36.4.
Today, the low price of Kewal Kiran Clothing stock was ₹743.65 and the high price was ₹789.9.
The stock price of Kewal Kiran Clothing is currently ₹763. It has experienced a percent change of -3.12, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock is -24.55, meaning it has decreased by that amount.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.11%
|3 Months
|18.83%
|6 Months
|73.57%
|YTD
|52.94%
|1 Year
|59.54%
As of the current data, the stock price of Kewal Kiran Clothing is ₹787.55. It has experienced a 8.73% increase, resulting in a net change of 63.25.
On the last day, Kewal Kiran Clothing had a trading volume of 80348 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹724.3.
