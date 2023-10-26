Hello User
Kewal Kiran Clothing share price Today Live Updates : Kewal Kiran Clothing shares plummet on the stock market

4 min read . 26 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Kewal Kiran Clothing stock price went down today, 26 Oct 2023, by -5.66 %. The stock closed at 787.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 743 per share. Investors should monitor Kewal Kiran Clothing stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kewal Kiran Clothing

On the last day of trading, Kewal Kiran Clothing opened at 761.3 and closed at 724.3. The stock had a high of 825.85 and a low of 744.5. The market capitalization of the company is 4853.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 805.5 and the 52-week low is 364.85. The BSE volume for the day was 80,348 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Oct 2023, 11:28 AM IST Kewal Kiran Clothing share price live: Today's Price range

Kewal Kiran Clothing stock reached a low of 740 and a high of 789.9 on the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 11:21 AM IST Kewal Kiran Clothing share price update :Kewal Kiran Clothing trading at ₹743, down -5.66% from yesterday's ₹787.55

The current stock price of Kewal Kiran Clothing is 743. The stock has experienced a percent change of -5.66, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -44.55, which means the stock has decreased by 44.55.

26 Oct 2023, 10:38 AM IST Kewal Kiran Clothing share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Gokaldas Exports835.95-20.9-2.44989.15328.65064.02
Indo Count Industries220.5-7.0-3.08255.15101.154367.1
Kewal Kiran Clothing753.65-33.9-4.3825.85364.854644.38
Lux Industries1276.7-28.55-2.191867.41122.63839.25
Pearl Global Industries1204.85-63.4-5.01470.0334.352610.18
26 Oct 2023, 10:30 AM IST Kewal Kiran Clothing share price Today :Kewal Kiran Clothing trading at ₹751.15, down -4.62% from yesterday's ₹787.55

The current stock price of Kewal Kiran Clothing is 751.15, which represents a decrease of 4.62% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -36.4.

26 Oct 2023, 10:24 AM IST Kewal Kiran Clothing share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Kewal Kiran Clothing stock was 743.65 and the high price was 789.9.

26 Oct 2023, 09:59 AM IST Kewal Kiran Clothing share price update :Kewal Kiran Clothing trading at ₹763, down -3.12% from yesterday's ₹787.55

The stock price of Kewal Kiran Clothing is currently 763. It has experienced a percent change of -3.12, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock is -24.55, meaning it has decreased by that amount.

26 Oct 2023, 09:55 AM IST Kewal Kiran Clothing Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 09:42 AM IST Kewal Kiran Clothing share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.11%
3 Months18.83%
6 Months73.57%
YTD52.94%
1 Year59.54%
26 Oct 2023, 09:08 AM IST Kewal Kiran Clothing share price Today :Kewal Kiran Clothing trading at ₹787.55, up 8.73% from yesterday's ₹724.3

As of the current data, the stock price of Kewal Kiran Clothing is 787.55. It has experienced a 8.73% increase, resulting in a net change of 63.25.

26 Oct 2023, 08:08 AM IST Kewal Kiran Clothing share price Live :Kewal Kiran Clothing closed at ₹724.3 on last trading day

On the last day, Kewal Kiran Clothing had a trading volume of 80348 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 724.3.

