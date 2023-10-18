Kfin Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Kfin Technologies closed today at ₹450, down -1.22% from yesterday's ₹455.55

On the last day, the open price of Kfin Technologies was ₹461.6, while the close price was ₹457.35. The stock reached a high of ₹462.55 and a low of ₹453.3. The market capitalization of the company is ₹7743.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹493, and the 52-week low is ₹271.05. The trading volume on the BSE was 6251 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Kfin Technologies share price NSE Live :Kfin Technologies closed today at ₹450, down -1.22% from yesterday's ₹455.55 Today, the closing price of Kfin Technologies stock was ₹450, which represents a decrease of 1.22% from yesterday's closing price of ₹455.55. The net change in price was -5.55.

Kfin Technologies share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap TVS Supply Chain Solutions 214.5 -8.6 -3.85 257.95 193.95 9702.994 Tamilnad Mercantile Bank 595.55 4.8 0.81 611.0 396.05 9430.62 Kfin Technologies 450.0 -5.55 -1.22 493.0 271.05 7615.29 Jupiter Life Line Hospitals 1049.0 4.05 0.39 1164.0 960.0 6877.88 Cyient DLM 715.0 6.4 0.9 779.0 401.0 5670.39

Kfin Technologies share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for Kfin Technologies stock is ₹443.15, while the high price is ₹459.95.

Kfin Technologies Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price of Kfin Technologies Ltd stock is 272.00000, while the 52-week high price is 493.25000.

Kfin Technologies share price NSE Live :Kfin Technologies trading at ₹449, down -1.44% from yesterday's ₹455.55 The current data for Kfin Technologies stock shows that the price is ₹449, with a percent change of -1.44 and a net change of -6.55. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.44% and has seen a decrease of 6.55 points.

Kfin Technologies share price Today :Kfin Technologies trading at ₹454.7, down -0.58% from yesterday's ₹457.35 The current stock price of Kfin Technologies is ₹454.7, which represents a decrease of 0.58% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -2.65.

Kfin Technologies share price live: Today's Price range The stock price of Kfin Technologies reached a low of ₹453.3 and a high of ₹462.55 today.

Kfin Technologies share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 466.19 10 Days 467.79 20 Days 463.27 50 Days 434.20 100 Days 396.32 300 Days 354.47

Kfin Technologies share price Live :Kfin Technologies trading at ₹454.7, down -0.58% from yesterday's ₹457.35 The current stock price of Kfin Technologies is ₹454.7 with a percent change of -0.58. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.58% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -2.65, indicating a decrease of ₹2.65 per share. Click here for Kfin Technologies News

Kfin Technologies share price Live :Kfin Technologies closed at ₹457.35 on last trading day On the last day of trading for Kfin Technologies on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 6251. The closing price of the stock was ₹457.35.