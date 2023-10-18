Kfin Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Kfin Technologies closed today at 450, down -1.22% from yesterday's 455.55

On the last day, the open price of Kfin Technologies was ₹461.6, while the close price was ₹457.35. The stock reached a high of ₹462.55 and a low of ₹453.3. The market capitalization of the company is ₹7743.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹493, and the 52-week low is ₹271.05. The trading volume on the BSE was 6251 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Today, the closing price of Kfin Technologies stock was ₹450, which represents a decrease of 1.22% from yesterday's closing price of ₹455.55. The net change in price was -5.55.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|TVS Supply Chain Solutions
|214.5
|-8.6
|-3.85
|257.95
|193.95
|9702.994
|Tamilnad Mercantile Bank
|595.55
|4.8
|0.81
|611.0
|396.05
|9430.62
|Kfin Technologies
|450.0
|-5.55
|-1.22
|493.0
|271.05
|7615.29
|Jupiter Life Line Hospitals
|1049.0
|4.05
|0.39
|1164.0
|960.0
|6877.88
|Cyient DLM
|715.0
|6.4
|0.9
|779.0
|401.0
|5670.39
The current day's low price for Kfin Technologies stock is ₹443.15, while the high price is ₹459.95.
The 52-week low price of Kfin Technologies Ltd stock is 272.00000, while the 52-week high price is 493.25000.
The current data for Kfin Technologies stock shows that the price is ₹449, with a percent change of -1.44 and a net change of -6.55. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.44% and has seen a decrease of 6.55 points.
The current stock price of Kfin Technologies is ₹454.7, which represents a decrease of 0.58% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -2.65.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|TVS Supply Chain Solutions
|223.6
|1.8
|0.81
|257.95
|193.95
|9702.994
|Tamilnad Mercantile Bank
|590.75
|4.05
|0.69
|611.0
|396.05
|9354.61
|Kfin Technologies
|454.7
|-2.65
|-0.58
|493.0
|271.05
|7694.83
|Jupiter Life Line Hospitals
|1044.95
|-3.9
|-0.37
|1164.0
|960.0
|6851.32
|Cyient DLM
|710.0
|21.4
|3.11
|779.0
|401.0
|5630.73
The stock price of Kfin Technologies reached a low of ₹453.3 and a high of ₹462.55 today.
The current data for Kfin Technologies stock shows that the price is ₹454.7. There has been a negative percent change of -0.58, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -2.65, suggesting a decrease in the stock price by this amount.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|466.19
|10 Days
|467.79
|20 Days
|463.27
|50 Days
|434.20
|100 Days
|396.32
|300 Days
|354.47
The current stock price of Kfin Technologies is ₹454.7 with a percent change of -0.58. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.58% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -2.65, indicating a decrease of ₹2.65 per share.
Click here for Kfin Technologies News
The current day's low price for Kfin Technologies stock is ₹453.3 and the high price is ₹462.55.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|TVS Supply Chain Solutions
|223.6
|1.8
|0.81
|257.95
|193.95
|9702.994
|Tamilnad Mercantile Bank
|590.75
|4.05
|0.69
|611.0
|396.05
|9354.61
|Kfin Technologies
|454.7
|-2.65
|-0.58
|493.0
|271.05
|7694.83
|Jupiter Life Line Hospitals
|1044.95
|-3.9
|-0.37
|1164.0
|960.0
|6851.32
|Cyient DLM
|710.0
|21.4
|3.11
|779.0
|401.0
|5630.73
The current day's low price for Kfin Technologies stock is ₹453.3, while the high price is ₹462.55.
The current price of Kfin Technologies stock is ₹454.7. The stock has experienced a percent change of -0.58, indicating a slight decrease. The net change in the stock price is -2.65, meaning it has decreased by this amount.
Click here for Kfin Technologies Dividend
The current stock price of Kfin Technologies is ₹454.7, which represents a decrease of 0.58% or a net change of -2.65.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|TVS Supply Chain Solutions
|223.6
|1.8
|0.81
|257.95
|193.95
|9702.994
|Tamilnad Mercantile Bank
|590.75
|4.05
|0.69
|611.0
|396.05
|9354.61
|Kfin Technologies
|454.7
|-2.65
|-0.58
|493.0
|271.05
|7694.83
|Jupiter Life Line Hospitals
|1044.95
|-3.9
|-0.37
|1164.0
|960.0
|6851.32
|Cyient DLM
|710.0
|21.4
|3.11
|779.0
|401.0
|5630.73
The current day's low price for Kfin Technologies stock is ₹453.3, while the high price is ₹462.55.
Kfin Technologies stock is currently priced at ₹454.7. The stock has experienced a percent change of -0.58, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change in the stock is -2.65, further confirming a decrease in value.
Click here for Kfin Technologies Profit Loss
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|TVS Supply Chain Solutions
|223.6
|1.8
|0.81
|257.95
|193.95
|9702.994
|Tamilnad Mercantile Bank
|590.75
|4.05
|0.69
|611.0
|396.05
|9354.61
|Kfin Technologies
|454.7
|-2.65
|-0.58
|493.0
|271.05
|7694.83
|Jupiter Life Line Hospitals
|1044.95
|-3.9
|-0.37
|1164.0
|960.0
|6851.32
|Cyient DLM
|710.0
|21.4
|3.11
|779.0
|401.0
|5630.73
The current data for Kfin Technologies stock shows that the stock price is ₹454.7, with a percent change of -0.58 and a net change of -2.65. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.58% from its previous value, resulting in a decrease of 2.65 points.
The current day's low price for Kfin Technologies stock is ₹453.3, while the high price is ₹462.55.
On the last day of trading for Kfin Technologies on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 6251. The closing price of the stock was ₹457.35.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!