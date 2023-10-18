Hello User
Kfin Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Kfin Technologies closed today at 450, down -1.22% from yesterday's 455.55

Kfin Technologies stock price went down today, 18 Oct 2023, by -1.22 %. The stock closed at 455.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 450 per share. Investors should monitor Kfin Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kfin Technologies

On the last day, the open price of Kfin Technologies was 461.6, while the close price was 457.35. The stock reached a high of 462.55 and a low of 453.3. The market capitalization of the company is 7743.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 493, and the 52-week low is 271.05. The trading volume on the BSE was 6251 shares.

18 Oct 2023, 06:30 PM IST Kfin Technologies share price NSE Live :Kfin Technologies closed today at ₹450, down -1.22% from yesterday's ₹455.55

Today, the closing price of Kfin Technologies stock was 450, which represents a decrease of 1.22% from yesterday's closing price of 455.55. The net change in price was -5.55.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
TVS Supply Chain Solutions214.5-8.6-3.85257.95193.959702.994
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank595.554.80.81611.0396.059430.62
Kfin Technologies450.0-5.55-1.22493.0271.057615.29
Jupiter Life Line Hospitals1049.04.050.391164.0960.06877.88
Cyient DLM715.06.40.9779.0401.05670.39
The current day's low price for Kfin Technologies stock is 443.15, while the high price is 459.95.

The 52-week low price of Kfin Technologies Ltd stock is 272.00000, while the 52-week high price is 493.25000.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
TVS Supply Chain Solutions223.61.80.81257.95193.959702.994
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank590.754.050.69611.0396.059354.61
Kfin Technologies454.7-2.65-0.58493.0271.057694.83
Jupiter Life Line Hospitals1044.95-3.9-0.371164.0960.06851.32
Cyient DLM710.021.43.11779.0401.05630.73
The stock price of Kfin Technologies reached a low of 453.3 and a high of 462.55 today.

DaysValue
5 Days466.19
10 Days467.79
20 Days463.27
50 Days434.20
100 Days396.32
300 Days354.47
The current day's low price for Kfin Technologies stock is 453.3 and the high price is 462.55.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
TVS Supply Chain Solutions223.61.80.81257.95193.959702.994
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank590.754.050.69611.0396.059354.61
Kfin Technologies454.7-2.65-0.58493.0271.057694.83
Jupiter Life Line Hospitals1044.95-3.9-0.371164.0960.06851.32
Cyient DLM710.021.43.11779.0401.05630.73
The current day's low price for Kfin Technologies stock is 453.3, while the high price is 462.55.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
TVS Supply Chain Solutions223.61.80.81257.95193.959702.994
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank590.754.050.69611.0396.059354.61
Kfin Technologies454.7-2.65-0.58493.0271.057694.83
Jupiter Life Line Hospitals1044.95-3.9-0.371164.0960.06851.32
Cyient DLM710.021.43.11779.0401.05630.73
The current day's low price for Kfin Technologies stock is 453.3, while the high price is 462.55.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
TVS Supply Chain Solutions223.61.80.81257.95193.959702.994
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank590.754.050.69611.0396.059354.61
Kfin Technologies454.7-2.65-0.58493.0271.057694.83
Jupiter Life Line Hospitals1044.95-3.9-0.371164.0960.06851.32
Cyient DLM710.021.43.11779.0401.05630.73
The current day's low price for Kfin Technologies stock is 453.3, while the high price is 462.55.

On the last day of trading for Kfin Technologies on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 6251. The closing price of the stock was 457.35.

