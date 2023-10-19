Hello User
Kfin Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Kfin Technologies Stock Plunges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Kfin Technologies stock price went down today, 19 Oct 2023, by -0.56 %. The stock closed at 450 per share. The stock is currently trading at 447.5 per share. Investors should monitor Kfin Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kfin Technologies

On the last day, Kfin Technologies opened at 459.95 and closed at 455.55. The stock reached a high of 459.95 and a low of 443.15. The market capitalization of Kfin Technologies is 7663.32 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 493 and 271.05, respectively. The BSE volume for Kfin Technologies was 20648 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 10:04 AM IST Kfin Technologies Live Updates

19 Oct 2023, 09:58 AM IST Kfin Technologies share price update :Kfin Technologies trading at ₹447.5, down -0.56% from yesterday's ₹450

As of the current data, the stock price of Kfin Technologies is 447.5. There has been a percent change of -0.56, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.5, implying a decrease of 2.5 in the stock price.

19 Oct 2023, 09:36 AM IST Kfin Technologies share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.02%
3 Months19.0%
6 Months53.58%
YTD30.67%
1 Year-99999.99%
19 Oct 2023, 09:04 AM IST Kfin Technologies share price Today :Kfin Technologies trading at ₹450, down -1.22% from yesterday's ₹455.55

The current data shows that the stock price of Kfin Technologies is 450. There has been a percent change of -1.22, indicating a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -5.55, which means that the stock has decreased by 5.55.

19 Oct 2023, 08:03 AM IST Kfin Technologies share price Live :Kfin Technologies closed at ₹455.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Kfin Technologies on BSE, a total of 20,648 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was 455.55.

