Kfin Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Kfin Technologies Stock Plunges in Trading Today

On the last day, Kfin Technologies opened at ₹459.95 and closed at ₹455.55. The stock reached a high of ₹459.95 and a low of ₹443.15. The market capitalization of Kfin Technologies is ₹7663.32 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹493 and ₹271.05, respectively. The BSE volume for Kfin Technologies was 20648 shares.
As of the current data, the stock price of Kfin Technologies is ₹447.5. There has been a percent change of -0.56, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.5, implying a decrease of ₹2.5 in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.02%
|3 Months
|19.0%
|6 Months
|53.58%
|YTD
|30.67%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
The current data shows that the stock price of Kfin Technologies is ₹450. There has been a percent change of -1.22, indicating a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -5.55, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹5.55.
On the last day of trading for Kfin Technologies on BSE, a total of 20,648 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was ₹455.55.
