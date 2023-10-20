Hello User
Kfin Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Kfin Technologies stocks plummet in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:21 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Kfin Technologies stock price went down today, 20 Oct 2023, by -0.18 %. The stock closed at 454 per share. The stock is currently trading at 453.2 per share. Investors should monitor Kfin Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kfin Technologies

On the last day, Kfin Technologies opened at 450.05 and closed at the same price. The stock had a high of 481.8 and a low of 446. The market capitalization of the company is 7,731.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 493 and the 52-week low is 271.05. The BSE volume for the day was 28,027 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 10:21 AM IST Kfin Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Kfin Technologies reached a low of 447.05 and a high of 456.40.

20 Oct 2023, 09:59 AM IST Kfin Technologies Live Updates

20 Oct 2023, 09:53 AM IST Kfin Technologies share price update :Kfin Technologies trading at ₹453.2, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹454

The current stock price of Kfin Technologies is 453.2. It has experienced a percent change of -0.18, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -0.8, suggesting a decrease of 0.8.

20 Oct 2023, 09:33 AM IST Kfin Technologies share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.23%
3 Months22.24%
6 Months53.11%
YTD31.6%
1 Year-99999.99%
20 Oct 2023, 09:07 AM IST Kfin Technologies share price Today :Kfin Technologies trading at ₹454, up 0.89% from yesterday's ₹450

Based on the current data, the stock price of Kfin Technologies is 454. There has been a percent change of 0.89, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 4, suggesting that the stock has increased by 4 points.

20 Oct 2023, 08:11 AM IST Kfin Technologies share price Live :Kfin Technologies closed at ₹450 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Kfin Technologies on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 28027. The closing price for the shares was 450.

