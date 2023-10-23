Kfin Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Kfin Technologies sees positive trading day

On the last day of trading, Kfin Technologies opened at ₹452.95 and closed at ₹454. The stock reached a high of ₹466.5 and a low of ₹447.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹7862.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹493, while the 52-week low is ₹271.05. The BSE volume for Kfin Technologies was 28,380 shares.
The current day's low price for Kfin Technologies stock is ₹457.9 and the high price is ₹484.4.
The current stock price of Kfin Technologies is ₹462.5. There has been a slight percent change of 0.17, indicating a small increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.8, which means that the stock price has increased by 0.8 from its previous value. Overall, the stock price of Kfin Technologies has slightly increased.
The current data for Kfin Technologies stock shows that the price is ₹461.15. There has been a percent change of -0.12 and a net change of -0.55. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.12% and the value has decreased by 0.55.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|TVS Supply Chain Solutions
|215.45
|3.2
|1.51
|257.95
|193.95
|9452.66
|Tamilnad Mercantile Bank
|581.95
|-2.95
|-0.5
|611.0
|396.05
|9215.26
|Kfin Technologies
|460.45
|-1.25
|-0.27
|493.0
|271.05
|7792.14
|Signatureglobal India
|533.05
|-17.8
|-3.23
|558.9
|444.1
|7489.92
|Jupiter Life Line Hospitals
|1016.75
|-16.75
|-1.62
|1164.0
|960.0
|6666.43
The low price of Kfin Technologies stock today was ₹461, while the high price reached ₹484.4.
The current data for Kfin Technologies stock shows that its price is ₹468.35 with a percent change of 1.44 and a net change of 6.65. This means that the stock has increased by 1.44% and the price has gone up by 6.65 units.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.53%
|3 Months
|23.93%
|6 Months
|55.23%
|YTD
|33.92%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
Kfin Technologies stock is currently priced at ₹461.7. It has experienced a 1.7% increase in price, resulting in a net change of 7.7.
On the last day of trading for Kfin Technologies on the BSE, a total of 28,380 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹454.
