Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Kfin Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Kfin Technologies sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 11:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Kfin Technologies stock price went up today, 23 Oct 2023, by 0.17 %. The stock closed at 461.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 462.5 per share. Investors should monitor Kfin Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kfin Technologies

On the last day of trading, Kfin Technologies opened at 452.95 and closed at 454. The stock reached a high of 466.5 and a low of 447.05. The market capitalization of the company is 7862.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 493, while the 52-week low is 271.05. The BSE volume for Kfin Technologies was 28,380 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 11:18 AM IST Kfin Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Kfin Technologies stock is 457.9 and the high price is 484.4.

23 Oct 2023, 11:00 AM IST Kfin Technologies share price update :Kfin Technologies trading at ₹462.5, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹461.7

The current stock price of Kfin Technologies is 462.5. There has been a slight percent change of 0.17, indicating a small increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.8, which means that the stock price has increased by 0.8 from its previous value. Overall, the stock price of Kfin Technologies has slightly increased.

23 Oct 2023, 10:39 AM IST Kfin Technologies share price NSE Live :Kfin Technologies trading at ₹461.15, down -0.12% from yesterday's ₹461.7

The current data for Kfin Technologies stock shows that the price is 461.15. There has been a percent change of -0.12 and a net change of -0.55. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.12% and the value has decreased by 0.55.

23 Oct 2023, 10:30 AM IST Kfin Technologies share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
TVS Supply Chain Solutions215.453.21.51257.95193.959452.66
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank581.95-2.95-0.5611.0396.059215.26
Kfin Technologies460.45-1.25-0.27493.0271.057792.14
Signatureglobal India533.05-17.8-3.23558.9444.17489.92
Jupiter Life Line Hospitals1016.75-16.75-1.621164.0960.06666.43
23 Oct 2023, 10:14 AM IST Kfin Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Kfin Technologies stock today was 461, while the high price reached 484.4.

23 Oct 2023, 09:56 AM IST Kfin Technologies share price update :Kfin Technologies trading at ₹468.35, up 1.44% from yesterday's ₹461.7

The current data for Kfin Technologies stock shows that its price is 468.35 with a percent change of 1.44 and a net change of 6.65. This means that the stock has increased by 1.44% and the price has gone up by 6.65 units.

23 Oct 2023, 09:54 AM IST Kfin Technologies Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 09:41 AM IST Kfin Technologies share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.53%
3 Months23.93%
6 Months55.23%
YTD33.92%
1 Year-99999.99%
23 Oct 2023, 09:05 AM IST Kfin Technologies share price Today :Kfin Technologies trading at ₹461.7, up 1.7% from yesterday's ₹454

Kfin Technologies stock is currently priced at 461.7. It has experienced a 1.7% increase in price, resulting in a net change of 7.7.

23 Oct 2023, 08:07 AM IST Kfin Technologies share price Live :Kfin Technologies closed at ₹454 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Kfin Technologies on the BSE, a total of 28,380 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 454.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.