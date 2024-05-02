Kfin Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Kfin Technologies closed today at 815, up 8.59% from yesterday's 750.5

Kfin Technologies Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Kfin Technologies opened at ₹742.35, reached a high of ₹763.4, and a low of ₹727.35 before closing at ₹704.85. The market capitalization of the company was ₹12,772.07 crore with a 52-week high of ₹731.1 and a 52-week low of ₹299.1. The BSE volume for the day was 76,605 shares traded.
Today, Kfin Technologies saw an increase of 8.59% in its share price, reaching ₹815, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. Honasa Consumer is declining, whereas Concord Biotech, INOX India, and Doms Industries are all showing positive trends. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.19% and 0.17%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Concord Biotech
|1660.9
|3.25
|0.2
|1711.95
|900.0
|17375.7
|Honasa Consumer
|425.5
|-5.95
|-1.38
|510.75
|256.1
|13690.32
|Kfin Technologies
|815.0
|64.5
|8.59
|763.4
|299.1
|13935.58
|INOX India
|1357.15
|5.8
|0.43
|1448.65
|802.2
|12317.97
|Doms Industries
|1843.95
|4.85
|0.26
|1877.0
|1224.4
|11190.42
Kfin Technologies stock's low price today was ₹748.05 and the high price reached was ₹821.
Kfin Technologies share price closed the day at ₹815 - a 8.59% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 841.18 , 868.42 , 914.83. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 767.53 , 721.12 , 693.88.

Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Kfin Technologies share price is at ₹815 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹807.78. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|671.05
|10 Days
|647.17
|20 Days
|637.12
|50 Days
|639.69
|100 Days
|587.48
|300 Days
|513.09
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Kfin Technologies share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹642.5, 21.27% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹505.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹780.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|4
|4
|3
|Buy
|3
|3
|4
|4
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Kfin Technologies share price is at ₹813.25 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹807.78. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
Kfin Technologies stock reached a low of ₹748.05 and a high of ₹821 on the current day.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|671.05
|10 Days
|647.17
|20 Days
|637.12
|50 Days
|639.69
|100 Days
|587.48
|300 Days
|513.09
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Kfin Technologies share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
The current market price of Kfin Technologies has surpassed the first resistance of ₹768.33 & second resistance of ₹786.72 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹807.78. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹807.78 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
The stock price has been moving between 807.47 and 780.07 levels in the past hour. Traders could think about using rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 780.07 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 807.47.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|0.0
|Support 1
|0.0
|Resistance 2
|0.0
|Support 2
|0.0
|Resistance 3
|0.0
|Support 3
|0.0
The current market price of Kfin Technologies has surpassed the first resistance of ₹768.33 & second resistance of ₹786.72 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹807.78. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹807.78 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Today, Kfin Technologies' stock price rose by 5.32% to reach ₹790.45, outperforming its peers. While Honasa Consumer and Doms Industries are declining, Concord Biotech and INOX India, both peers of Kfin Technologies, are experiencing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.33% and 0.26% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Concord Biotech
|1662.0
|4.35
|0.26
|1711.95
|900.0
|17387.21
|Honasa Consumer
|424.8
|-6.65
|-1.54
|510.75
|256.1
|13667.8
|Kfin Technologies
|790.45
|39.95
|5.32
|763.4
|299.1
|13515.8
|INOX India
|1362.55
|11.2
|0.83
|1448.65
|802.2
|12366.98
|Doms Industries
|1825.65
|-13.45
|-0.73
|1877.0
|1224.4
|11079.37
The volume traded by Kfin Technologies until 10 AM has increased by 83.93% compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹789.95, up by 5.26%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Kfin Technologies touched a high of 815.0 & a low of 787.6 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|807.47
|Support 1
|780.07
|Resistance 2
|824.93
|Support 2
|770.13
|Resistance 3
|834.87
|Support 3
|752.67
Today, Kfin Technologies' stock price surged by 5.73% to reach ₹793.5, outperforming its peers. While Honasa Consumer and Doms Industries are experiencing a decline, Concord Biotech and INOX India are witnessing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are both up by 0.14% and 0.16% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Concord Biotech
|1662.85
|5.2
|0.31
|1711.95
|900.0
|17396.1
|Honasa Consumer
|426.3
|-5.15
|-1.19
|510.75
|256.1
|13716.06
|Kfin Technologies
|793.5
|43.0
|5.73
|763.4
|299.1
|13567.95
|INOX India
|1356.0
|4.65
|0.34
|1448.65
|802.2
|12307.53
|Doms Industries
|1835.0
|-4.1
|-0.22
|1877.0
|1224.4
|11136.11
The current market price of Kfin Technologies has surpassed the first resistance of ₹768.33 & second resistance of ₹786.72 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹807.78. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹807.78 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
The share price of Kfin Technologies has increased by 0.29% and is currently trading at ₹752.65. Over the past year, Kfin Technologies' shares have surged by 138.80% to ₹752.65, outperforming the Nifty index, which rose by 24.56% to 22,604.85 in the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|16.71%
|3 Months
|19.45%
|6 Months
|65.99%
|YTD
|55.37%
|1 Year
|138.8%
The key support and resistance levels for Kfin Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|768.33
|Support 1
|728.88
|Resistance 2
|786.72
|Support 2
|707.82
|Resistance 3
|807.78
|Support 3
|689.43
The trading volume yesterday was 355.56% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 76 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹763.4 & ₹727.35 yesterday to end at ₹704.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
