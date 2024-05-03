Hello User
Kfin Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Kfin Technologies closed today at 785.1, down -3.67% from yesterday's 815

LIVE UPDATES
37 min read . 05:32 PM IST
Livemint

Kfin Technologies stock price went down today, 03 May 2024, by -3.67 %. The stock closed at 815 per share. The stock is currently trading at 785.1 per share. Investors should monitor Kfin Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kfin Technologies Stock Price Today

Kfin Technologies Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Kfin Technologies opened at 752.1, reached a high of 821, and closed at 750.5. The stock's low for the day was 748.05. The company's market capitalization stood at 13,938.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 763.4 and the low was 299.1. The BSE volume for the day was 217,128 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 May 2024, 05:32 PM IST Kfin Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

Kfin Technologies stock reached a low of 778.1 and a high of 818.3 on the current day.

03 May 2024, 03:50 PM IST Kfin Technologies share price NSE Live :Kfin Technologies closed today at ₹785.1, down -3.67% from yesterday's ₹815

Kfin Technologies share price closed the day at 785.1 - a 3.67% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 808.0 , 830.75 , 845.5. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 770.5 , 755.75 , 733.0.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

03 May 2024, 03:46 PM IST Kfin Technologies share price Today : Volume traded till 3 PM is 3.18% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of Kfin Technologies until 3 PM is 3.18% higher than the previous day, while the price is at 785.1, down by -3.67%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price decline.

03 May 2024, 03:30 PM IST Kfin Technologies Live Updates

03 May 2024, 03:10 PM IST Kfin Technologies share price Live :Kfin Technologies trading at ₹786.8, down -3.46% from yesterday's ₹815

Kfin Technologies share price is at 786.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 767.53 and 841.18 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 767.53 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 841.18 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 02:57 PM IST Kfin Technologies Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Kfin Technologies share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

03 May 2024, 02:57 PM IST Kfin Technologies share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days671.05
10 Days647.17
20 Days637.12
50 Days639.69
100 Days587.48
300 Days513.87
03 May 2024, 02:47 PM IST Kfin Technologies share price Today : Volume traded till 2 PM is 38.15% higher than yesterday

The volume of Kfin Technologies traded until 2 PM is 38.15% higher compared to yesterday, while the price is trading at 785, showing a decrease of -3.68%. Volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement alongside higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.

03 May 2024, 02:35 PM IST Kfin Technologies share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 790.65 and 783.35 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 783.35 and selling near the hourly resistance of 790.65.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1787.03Support 1783.58
Resistance 2788.97Support 2782.07
Resistance 3790.48Support 3780.13
03 May 2024, 02:10 PM IST Kfin Technologies share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 642.5, 18.16% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 505.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 780.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3443
    Buy5344
    Hold1111
    Sell1100
    Strong Sell1111
03 May 2024, 02:03 PM IST Kfin Technologies share price NSE Live :Kfin Technologies trading at ₹785.95, down -3.56% from yesterday's ₹815

Kfin Technologies share price is at 785.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 767.53 and 841.18 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 767.53 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 841.18 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 01:46 PM IST Kfin Technologies share price Today : Volume traded till 1 PM is -30.13% lower than yesterday

The volume of Kfin Technologies traded until 1 PM is 30.13% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 785.6, representing a decrease of 3.61%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a critical indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.

03 May 2024, 01:35 PM IST Kfin Technologies share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 789.88 and 782.43 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 782.43 and selling near the hourly resistance of 789.88.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1790.65Support 1783.35
Resistance 2794.25Support 2779.65
Resistance 3797.95Support 3776.05
03 May 2024, 01:04 PM IST Kfin Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

Kfin Technologies stock's high today was 818.3 and the low was 778.1.

03 May 2024, 12:45 PM IST Kfin Technologies share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 12 AM is 456.95% higher than yesterday

The volume traded by Kfin Technologies until 12 AM has increased by 456.95% compared to yesterday, while the price was trading at 790.55, showing a decrease of -3%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume may signal further price declines.

03 May 2024, 12:33 PM IST Kfin Technologies share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 789.9 and 778.5 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 778.5 and selling near hourly resistance at 789.9.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1789.88Support 1782.43
Resistance 2792.42Support 2777.52
Resistance 3797.33Support 3774.98
03 May 2024, 12:26 PM IST Kfin Technologies share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days671.05
10 Days647.17
20 Days637.12
50 Days639.69
100 Days587.48
300 Days513.87
03 May 2024, 12:23 PM IST Kfin Technologies Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Kfin Technologies share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

03 May 2024, 12:17 PM IST Kfin Technologies share price NSE Live :Kfin Technologies trading at ₹785.7, down -3.6% from yesterday's ₹815

Kfin Technologies share price is at 785.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 767.53 and 841.18 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 767.53 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 841.18 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 11:52 AM IST Kfin Technologies share price Today : Volume traded till 11 AM is 26.11% higher than yesterday

The volume traded by Kfin Technologies until 11 AM is 26.11% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at 781.3, a decrease of -4.13%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price decline.

03 May 2024, 11:35 AM IST Kfin Technologies share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Kfin Technologies reached a peak of 793.4 and a low of 782.0 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 785.73 (Support level 1), suggesting bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 780.47 and 774.43.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1789.9Support 1778.5
Resistance 2797.35Support 2774.55
Resistance 3801.3Support 3767.1
03 May 2024, 11:27 AM IST Kfin Technologies share price update :Kfin Technologies trading at ₹782, down -4.05% from yesterday's ₹815

Kfin Technologies share price is at 782 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 767.53 and 841.18 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 767.53 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 841.18 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 11:15 AM IST Kfin Technologies share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Kfin Technologies' stock price dropped by 3.48% to reach 786.65, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Concord Biotech and Honasa Consumer are declining, whereas INOX India and Doms Industries are witnessing an upward trend. In general, the Nifty and Sensex indices are down by 0.19% and 0.37% each, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Concord Biotech1650.9-6.95-0.421711.95900.017271.09
Honasa Consumer416.1-8.5-2.0510.75256.113387.88
Kfin Technologies786.65-28.35-3.48821.0299.113450.82
INOX India1420.062.854.631448.65802.212888.42
Doms Industries1854.4518.20.991877.01224.411254.15
03 May 2024, 11:01 AM IST Kfin Technologies share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 642.5, 18.3% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 505.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 780.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3443
    Buy5344
    Hold1111
    Sell1100
    Strong Sell1111
03 May 2024, 10:51 AM IST Kfin Technologies share price Live : Volume traded till 10 AM is -68.42% lower than yesterday

The trading volume of Kfin Technologies as of 10 AM is 68.42% lower than yesterday, while the price has fallen to 786.1, a decrease of 3.55%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a possible sustainable uptrend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

03 May 2024, 10:38 AM IST Kfin Technologies share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

Kfin Technologies touched a high of 797.8 & a low of 786.5 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1797.03Support 1785.73
Resistance 2803.07Support 2780.47
Resistance 3808.33Support 3774.43
03 May 2024, 10:10 AM IST Kfin Technologies Live Updates

03 May 2024, 09:52 AM IST Kfin Technologies share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Kfin Technologies' stock price dropped by 2.71% to reach 792.95, while its peer companies are showing mixed results. Concord Biotech and Honasa Consumer are experiencing declines, whereas INOX India and Doms Industries are seeing an increase in their stock prices. The overall market performance is reflected in the Nifty and Sensex indices, which are down by 0.54% and 0.47% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Concord Biotech1649.6-8.25-0.51711.95900.017257.49
Honasa Consumer422.5-2.1-0.49510.75256.113593.8
Kfin Technologies792.95-22.05-2.71821.0299.113558.55
INOX India1452.094.856.991448.65802.213178.86
Doms Industries1846.3510.10.551877.01224.411204.99
03 May 2024, 09:35 AM IST Kfin Technologies share price Today :Kfin Technologies trading at ₹792.3, down -2.79% from yesterday's ₹815

Kfin Technologies share price is at 792.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 767.53 and 841.18 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 767.53 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 841.18 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 09:18 AM IST Kfin Technologies share price live: Price Analysis

Kfin Technologies stock has experienced a 3.42% decrease in its share price, currently trading at 787.10. Over the past year, Kfin Technologies shares have seen an impressive 156.99% increase to reach 787.10. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.80% to reach 22648.20 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week24.51%
3 Months24.75%
6 Months75.45%
YTD69.04%
1 Year156.99%
03 May 2024, 08:50 AM IST Kfin Technologies share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Kfin Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1841.18Support 1767.53
Resistance 2868.42Support 2721.12
Resistance 3914.83Support 3693.88
03 May 2024, 08:36 AM IST Kfin Technologies share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 642.5, 21.17% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 505.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 780.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3443
    Buy5344
    Hold1111
    Sell1100
    Strong Sell1111
03 May 2024, 08:16 AM IST Kfin Technologies share price Today : Kfin Technologies volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 887 k

The trading volume yesterday was 458.84% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 217 k.

03 May 2024, 08:02 AM IST Kfin Technologies share price Live :Kfin Technologies closed at ₹750.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 821 & 748.05 yesterday to end at 750.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

