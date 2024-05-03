Kfin Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Kfin Technologies closed today at 785.1, down -3.67% from yesterday's 815

Kfin Technologies Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Kfin Technologies opened at ₹752.1, reached a high of ₹821, and closed at ₹750.5. The stock's low for the day was ₹748.05. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹13,938.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹763.4 and the low was ₹299.1. The BSE volume for the day was 217,128 shares traded.
Kfin Technologies stock reached a low of ₹778.1 and a high of ₹818.3 on the current day.
Kfin Technologies share price closed the day at ₹785.1 - a 3.67% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 808.0 , 830.75 , 845.5. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 770.5 , 755.75 , 733.0.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
The trading volume of Kfin Technologies until 3 PM is 3.18% higher than the previous day, while the price is at ₹785.1, down by -3.67%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price decline.
Kfin Technologies share price is at ₹786.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹767.53 and ₹841.18 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹767.53 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 841.18 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Kfin Technologies share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
The volume of Kfin Technologies traded until 2 PM is 38.15% higher compared to yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹785, showing a decrease of -3.68%. Volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement alongside higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.
The stock price has been moving between 790.65 and 783.35 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 783.35 and selling near the hourly resistance of 790.65.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|787.03
|Support 1
|783.58
|Resistance 2
|788.97
|Support 2
|782.07
|Resistance 3
|790.48
|Support 3
|780.13
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹642.5, 18.16% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹505.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹780.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|4
|4
|3
|Buy
|5
|3
|4
|4
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
The volume of Kfin Technologies traded until 1 PM is 30.13% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹785.6, representing a decrease of 3.61%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a critical indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.
The stock price has been moving between 789.88 and 782.43 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 782.43 and selling near the hourly resistance of 789.88.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|790.65
|Support 1
|783.35
|Resistance 2
|794.25
|Support 2
|779.65
|Resistance 3
|797.95
|Support 3
|776.05
Kfin Technologies stock's high today was ₹818.3 and the low was ₹778.1.
The volume traded by Kfin Technologies until 12 AM has increased by 456.95% compared to yesterday, while the price was trading at ₹790.55, showing a decrease of -3%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume may signal further price declines.
The stock price has been moving between 789.9 and 778.5 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 778.5 and selling near hourly resistance at 789.9.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|789.88
|Support 1
|782.43
|Resistance 2
|792.42
|Support 2
|777.52
|Resistance 3
|797.33
|Support 3
|774.98
The volume traded by Kfin Technologies until 11 AM is 26.11% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹781.3, a decrease of -4.13%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price decline.
Kfin Technologies reached a peak of 793.4 and a low of 782.0 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 785.73 (Support level 1), suggesting bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 780.47 and 774.43.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|789.9
|Support 1
|778.5
|Resistance 2
|797.35
|Support 2
|774.55
|Resistance 3
|801.3
|Support 3
|767.1
Today, Kfin Technologies' stock price dropped by 3.48% to reach ₹786.65, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Concord Biotech and Honasa Consumer are declining, whereas INOX India and Doms Industries are witnessing an upward trend. In general, the Nifty and Sensex indices are down by 0.19% and 0.37% each, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Concord Biotech
|1650.9
|-6.95
|-0.42
|1711.95
|900.0
|17271.09
|Honasa Consumer
|416.1
|-8.5
|-2.0
|510.75
|256.1
|13387.88
|Kfin Technologies
|786.65
|-28.35
|-3.48
|821.0
|299.1
|13450.82
|INOX India
|1420.0
|62.85
|4.63
|1448.65
|802.2
|12888.42
|Doms Industries
|1854.45
|18.2
|0.99
|1877.0
|1224.4
|11254.15
The trading volume of Kfin Technologies as of 10 AM is 68.42% lower than yesterday, while the price has fallen to ₹786.1, a decrease of 3.55%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a possible sustainable uptrend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Kfin Technologies touched a high of 797.8 & a low of 786.5 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|797.03
|Support 1
|785.73
|Resistance 2
|803.07
|Support 2
|780.47
|Resistance 3
|808.33
|Support 3
|774.43
Today, Kfin Technologies' stock price dropped by 2.71% to reach ₹792.95, while its peer companies are showing mixed results. Concord Biotech and Honasa Consumer are experiencing declines, whereas INOX India and Doms Industries are seeing an increase in their stock prices. The overall market performance is reflected in the Nifty and Sensex indices, which are down by 0.54% and 0.47% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Concord Biotech
|1649.6
|-8.25
|-0.5
|1711.95
|900.0
|17257.49
|Honasa Consumer
|422.5
|-2.1
|-0.49
|510.75
|256.1
|13593.8
|Kfin Technologies
|792.95
|-22.05
|-2.71
|821.0
|299.1
|13558.55
|INOX India
|1452.0
|94.85
|6.99
|1448.65
|802.2
|13178.86
|Doms Industries
|1846.35
|10.1
|0.55
|1877.0
|1224.4
|11204.99
Kfin Technologies stock has experienced a 3.42% decrease in its share price, currently trading at ₹787.10. Over the past year, Kfin Technologies shares have seen an impressive 156.99% increase to reach ₹787.10. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.80% to reach 22648.20 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|24.51%
|3 Months
|24.75%
|6 Months
|75.45%
|YTD
|69.04%
|1 Year
|156.99%
The key support and resistance levels for Kfin Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|841.18
|Support 1
|767.53
|Resistance 2
|868.42
|Support 2
|721.12
|Resistance 3
|914.83
|Support 3
|693.88
The trading volume yesterday was 458.84% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 217 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹821 & ₹748.05 yesterday to end at ₹750.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
