LIVE UPDATES

Kfin Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Kfin Technologies Stock Plunges on the Market Today

23 min read . Updated: 06 May 2024, 01:36 PM IST
Livemint

Kfin Technologies stock price went down today, 06 May 2024, by -1.21 %. The stock closed at 786.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 776.75 per share. Investors should monitor Kfin Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kfin Technologies Stock Price TodayPremium
Kfin Technologies Stock Price Today

Kfin Technologies Share Price Today : On the last day, Kfin Technologies opened at 818.3 and closed at 815. The high for the day was 818.3 and the low was 778.1. The market capitalization stood at 13,427.1 crore. The 52-week high and low prices were 821 and 299.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 45,608 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 May 2024, 01:36:37 PM IST

Kfin Technologies share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving within a range of 777.9 and 770.25 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider employing rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 770.25 and selling near the hourly resistance at 777.9.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1786.5Support 1776.0
Resistance 2790.0Support 2769.0
Resistance 3797.0Support 3765.5
06 May 2024, 01:03:49 PM IST

Kfin Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

Kfin Technologies stock's low price today was 766.1, and the high price reached was 793.

06 May 2024, 12:48:44 PM IST

Kfin Technologies share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 12 AM is -65.05% lower than yesterday

The volume of Kfin Technologies traded until 12 AM today is 65.05% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 772.9, showing a decrease of 1.7%. Volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with high volume could signal further price declines.

06 May 2024, 12:43:10 PM IST

Kfin Technologies share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

Kfin Technologies reached a peak of 779.95 and a low of 772.3 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 774.03 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish trend. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 768.07 and 760.08.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1777.9Support 1770.25
Resistance 2782.75Support 2767.45
Resistance 3785.55Support 3762.6
06 May 2024, 12:23:53 PM IST

Kfin Technologies share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days742.58
10 Days681.68
20 Days657.24
50 Days644.99
100 Days592.86
300 Days517.54
06 May 2024, 12:23:52 PM IST

Kfin Technologies Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Kfin Technologies share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

06 May 2024, 12:20:04 PM IST

Kfin Technologies share price NSE Live :Kfin Technologies trading at ₹776.75, down -1.21% from yesterday's ₹786.25

Kfin Technologies share price is at 776.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 770.5 and 808.0 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 770.5 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 808.0 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

06 May 2024, 11:46:34 AM IST

Kfin Technologies share price Today : Volume traded till 11 AM is -64.38% lower than yesterday

The trading volume of Kfin Technologies by 11 AM is down by 64.38% compared to yesterday, with the price at 779.8, showing a decrease of 0.82%. Volume traded is a crucial metric to analyze trends, alongside price. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could suggest further price declines.

06 May 2024, 11:39:06 AM IST

Kfin Technologies share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 795.77 and 772.27 levels in the past hour. Traders could consider adopting rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 772.27 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 795.77.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1787.98Support 1774.03
Resistance 2795.97Support 2768.07
Resistance 3801.93Support 3760.08
06 May 2024, 11:20:07 AM IST

Kfin Technologies share price update :Kfin Technologies trading at ₹779.55, down -0.85% from yesterday's ₹786.25

Kfin Technologies share price is at 779.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 770.5 and 808.0 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 770.5 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 808.0 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

06 May 2024, 11:16:27 AM IST

Kfin Technologies share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Kfin Technologies' stock price dropped by 0.93% to 778.95, while its peers in the market are showing mixed results. Concord Biotech and INOX India are declining, whereas Signatureglobal India and Honasa Consumer are experiencing an increase. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are both up by 0.22% and 0.27% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Signatureglobal India1265.617.951.441438.0444.117783.03
Concord Biotech1604.55-14.2-0.881711.95900.016786.19
Kfin Technologies778.95-7.3-0.93821.0299.113319.16
Honasa Consumer422.652.80.67510.75256.113598.63
INOX India1352.1-39.0-2.81471.95802.212272.13
06 May 2024, 11:11:38 AM IST

Kfin Technologies share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 642.5, 17.61% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 505.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 780.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3444
    Buy5333
    Hold1111
    Sell1110
    Strong Sell1111
06 May 2024, 10:52:40 AM IST

Kfin Technologies share price Live : Volume traded till 10 AM is -72.17% lower than yesterday

The trading volume of Kfin Technologies until 10 AM is 72.17% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 785.95, down by 0.04%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.

06 May 2024, 10:37:55 AM IST

Kfin Technologies share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

Kfin Technologies touched a high of 789.6 & a low of 766.1 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1795.77Support 1772.27
Resistance 2804.43Support 2757.43
Resistance 3819.27Support 3748.77
06 May 2024, 10:14:21 AM IST

Kfin Technologies Live Updates

06 May 2024, 09:54:16 AM IST

Kfin Technologies share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Kfin Technologies' stock price decreased by 0.68% to reach 780.9, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Concord Biotech, Honasa Consumer, and INOX India are declining today, whereas Signatureglobal India is showing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.12% and 0.3% each, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Signatureglobal India1256.28.550.691438.0444.117650.95
Concord Biotech1610.0-8.75-0.541711.95900.016843.21
Kfin Technologies780.9-5.35-0.68821.0299.113352.51
Honasa Consumer415.15-4.7-1.12510.75256.113357.32
INOX India1357.8-33.3-2.391471.95802.212323.87
06 May 2024, 09:34:01 AM IST

Kfin Technologies share price Today :Kfin Technologies trading at ₹787.8, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹786.25

Kfin Technologies share price is at 787.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 770.5 and 808.0 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 770.5 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 808.0 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

06 May 2024, 09:17:20 AM IST

Kfin Technologies share price live: Price Analysis

Kfin Technologies' stock price has increased by 0.69% and is currently trading at 791.70. Over the past year, Kfin Technologies' shares have surged by 135.30% to 791.70. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 24.39% to reach 22475.85 in the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week18.99%
3 Months20.58%
6 Months67.39%
YTD62.89%
1 Year135.3%
06 May 2024, 08:48:20 AM IST

Kfin Technologies share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Kfin Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1808.0Support 1770.5
Resistance 2830.75Support 2755.75
Resistance 3845.5Support 3733.0
06 May 2024, 08:32:13 AM IST

Kfin Technologies share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 642.5, 18.16% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 505.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 780.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3444
    Buy5333
    Hold1111
    Sell1110
    Strong Sell1111
06 May 2024, 08:15:02 AM IST

Kfin Technologies share price Today : Kfin Technologies volume yesterday was 823 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 894 k

The trading volume yesterday was 7.9% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 778 k & BSE volume was 45 k.

06 May 2024, 08:03:55 AM IST

Kfin Technologies share price Live :Kfin Technologies closed at ₹815 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 818.3 & 778.1 yesterday to end at 815. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

GENIE RECOMMENDS
