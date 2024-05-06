Kfin Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Kfin Technologies Stock Plunges on the Market Today

Kfin Technologies Share Price Today : On the last day, Kfin Technologies opened at ₹818.3 and closed at ₹815. The high for the day was ₹818.3 and the low was ₹778.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹13,427.1 crore. The 52-week high and low prices were ₹821 and ₹299.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 45,608 shares.
The stock price has been moving within a range of 777.9 and 770.25 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider employing rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 770.25 and selling near the hourly resistance at 777.9.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|786.5
|Support 1
|776.0
|Resistance 2
|790.0
|Support 2
|769.0
|Resistance 3
|797.0
|Support 3
|765.5
Kfin Technologies stock's low price today was ₹766.1, and the high price reached was ₹793.
The volume of Kfin Technologies traded until 12 AM today is 65.05% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹772.9, showing a decrease of 1.7%. Volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with high volume could signal further price declines.
Kfin Technologies reached a peak of 779.95 and a low of 772.3 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 774.03 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish trend. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 768.07 and 760.08.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|742.58
|10 Days
|681.68
|20 Days
|657.24
|50 Days
|644.99
|100 Days
|592.86
|300 Days
|517.54
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Kfin Technologies share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Kfin Technologies share price is at ₹776.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹770.5 and ₹808.0 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹770.5 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 808.0 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The trading volume of Kfin Technologies by 11 AM is down by 64.38% compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹779.8, showing a decrease of 0.82%. Volume traded is a crucial metric to analyze trends, alongside price. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could suggest further price declines.
The stock price has been moving between 795.77 and 772.27 levels in the past hour. Traders could consider adopting rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 772.27 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 795.77.
Kfin Technologies share price is at ₹779.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹770.5 and ₹808.0 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹770.5 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 808.0 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Today, Kfin Technologies' stock price dropped by 0.93% to ₹778.95, while its peers in the market are showing mixed results. Concord Biotech and INOX India are declining, whereas Signatureglobal India and Honasa Consumer are experiencing an increase. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are both up by 0.22% and 0.27% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Signatureglobal India
|1265.6
|17.95
|1.44
|1438.0
|444.1
|17783.03
|Concord Biotech
|1604.55
|-14.2
|-0.88
|1711.95
|900.0
|16786.19
|Kfin Technologies
|778.95
|-7.3
|-0.93
|821.0
|299.1
|13319.16
|Honasa Consumer
|422.65
|2.8
|0.67
|510.75
|256.1
|13598.63
|INOX India
|1352.1
|-39.0
|-2.8
|1471.95
|802.2
|12272.13
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹642.5, 17.61% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹505.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹780.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|4
|4
|4
|Buy
|5
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
The trading volume of Kfin Technologies until 10 AM is 72.17% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹785.95, down by 0.04%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Kfin Technologies touched a high of 789.6 & a low of 766.1 in the previous trading hour.
Kfin Technologies share price is at ₹787.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹770.5 and ₹808.0 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹770.5 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 808.0 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Kfin Technologies' stock price has increased by 0.69% and is currently trading at ₹791.70. Over the past year, Kfin Technologies' shares have surged by 135.30% to ₹791.70. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 24.39% to reach 22475.85 in the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|18.99%
|3 Months
|20.58%
|6 Months
|67.39%
|YTD
|62.89%
|1 Year
|135.3%
The key support and resistance levels for Kfin Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|808.0
|Support 1
|770.5
|Resistance 2
|830.75
|Support 2
|755.75
|Resistance 3
|845.5
|Support 3
|733.0
The trading volume yesterday was 7.9% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 778 k & BSE volume was 45 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹818.3 & ₹778.1 yesterday to end at ₹815. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
