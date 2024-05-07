Hello User
Kfin Technologies Share Price Live blog for 07 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:36 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Kfin Technologies stock price went down today, 07 May 2024, by -1.07 %. The stock closed at 786.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 777.8 per share. Investors should monitor Kfin Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kfin Technologies Stock Price Today

Kfin Technologies Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Kfin Technologies opened at 786.3 and closed at 786.25. The stock reached a high of 793 and a low of 766.1. The market capitalization of the company was 13,302.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 821 and the 52-week low was 299.1. The BSE volume for the day was 41,244 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 May 2024, 08:36 AM IST Kfin Technologies share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 642.5, 17.4% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 505.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 780.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3444
    Buy5333
    Hold1111
    Sell1110
    Strong Sell1111
07 May 2024, 08:15 AM IST Kfin Technologies share price Today : Kfin Technologies volume yesterday was 421 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 857 k

The trading volume yesterday was 50.79% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 380 k & BSE volume was 41 k.

07 May 2024, 08:00 AM IST Kfin Technologies share price Live :Kfin Technologies closed at ₹786.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 793 & 766.1 yesterday to end at 786.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

