Kfin Technologies Share Price Live blog for 07 May 2024

Kfin Technologies Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Kfin Technologies opened at ₹786.3 and closed at ₹786.25. The stock reached a high of ₹793 and a low of ₹766.1. The market capitalization of the company was ₹13,302.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹821 and the 52-week low was ₹299.1. The BSE volume for the day was 41,244 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹642.5, 17.4% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹505.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹780.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|4
|4
|4
|Buy
|5
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
The trading volume yesterday was 50.79% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 380 k & BSE volume was 41 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹793 & ₹766.1 yesterday to end at ₹786.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
