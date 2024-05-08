Kfin Technologies Share Price Live blog for 08 May 2024

Kfin Technologies Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Kfin Technologies opened at ₹777, reached a high of ₹792, and a low of ₹755.85 before closing at ₹779.5. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹12,957.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹821 and the 52-week low is ₹303. The BSE volume for the day was 17,458 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The key support and resistance levels for Kfin Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|784.07
|Support 1
|752.47
|Resistance 2
|804.18
|Support 2
|740.98
|Resistance 3
|815.67
|Support 3
|720.87
The trading volume yesterday was 55.72% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 361 k & BSE volume was 17 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹792 & ₹755.85 yesterday to end at ₹779.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!