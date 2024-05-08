Hello User
Kfin Technologies Share Price Live blog for 08 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Kfin Technologies stock price went down today, 08 May 2024, by -2.8 %. The stock closed at 779.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 757.65 per share. Investors should monitor Kfin Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kfin Technologies Stock Price Today

Kfin Technologies Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Kfin Technologies opened at 777, reached a high of 792, and a low of 755.85 before closing at 779.5. The market capitalization of the company stands at 12,957.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 821 and the 52-week low is 303. The BSE volume for the day was 17,458 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 May 2024, 08:45 AM IST Kfin Technologies share price NSE Live : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Kfin Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1784.07Support 1752.47
Resistance 2804.18Support 2740.98
Resistance 3815.67Support 3720.87
08 May 2024, 08:17 AM IST Kfin Technologies share price Today : Kfin Technologies volume yesterday was 378 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 855 k

The trading volume yesterday was 55.72% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 361 k & BSE volume was 17 k.

08 May 2024, 08:00 AM IST Kfin Technologies share price Live :Kfin Technologies closed at ₹779.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 792 & 755.85 yesterday to end at 779.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

