Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Kfin Technologies Share Price Live blog for 09 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Kfin Technologies stock price went up today, 09 May 2024, by 0.8 %. The stock closed at 759.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 765.3 per share. Investors should monitor Kfin Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kfin Technologies Stock Price Today

Kfin Technologies Share Price Today : Kfin Technologies closed at 759.2 on the last day with an open price of 756.9. The stock reached a high of 775.9 and a low of 755.7 during the day. The market capitalization stands at 13088.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 821 and the 52-week low is 303. The BSE volume for the day was 16363 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 May 2024, 08:19 AM IST Kfin Technologies share price Today : Kfin Technologies volume yesterday was 410 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 838 k

The trading volume yesterday was 51.06% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 393 k & BSE volume was 16 k.

09 May 2024, 08:07 AM IST Kfin Technologies share price Live :Kfin Technologies closed at ₹759.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 775.9 & 755.7 yesterday to end at 759.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.