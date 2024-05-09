Kfin Technologies Share Price Live blog for 09 May 2024

Kfin Technologies Share Price Today : Kfin Technologies closed at ₹759.2 on the last day with an open price of ₹756.9. The stock reached a high of ₹775.9 and a low of ₹755.7 during the day. The market capitalization stands at ₹13088.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹821 and the 52-week low is ₹303. The BSE volume for the day was 16363 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The trading volume yesterday was 51.06% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 393 k & BSE volume was 16 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹775.9 & ₹755.7 yesterday to end at ₹759.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
