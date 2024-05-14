Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Kfin Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Kfin Technologies Stock Rises in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 10:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Kfin Technologies stock price went up today, 14 May 2024, by 4.75 %. The stock closed at 483.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 506.95 per share. Investors should monitor Kfin Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kfin Technologies Stock Price Today

Kfin Technologies Share Price Today : On the last day, Kfin Technologies opened at 483, reached a high of 503, a low of 482.25, and closed at 503.3. The market capitalization stood at 8607.82 crore. The 52-week high and low were 693 and 364.95 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 54 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 May 2024, 10:33 AM IST Kfin Technologies share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

Kfin Technologies touched a high of 763.3 & a low of 750.65 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1761.55Support 1748.9
Resistance 2768.75Support 2743.45
Resistance 3774.2Support 3736.25
14 May 2024, 10:12 AM IST Kfin Technologies Live Updates

14 May 2024, 09:59 AM IST Kfin Technologies share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Kfin Technologies saw its share price increase by 4.99% to reach 508.1, outperforming its peers. While Rox Hi Tech and Sahara Maritime are experiencing a decline, Sungarner Energies and NIIT Learning Systems are both showing an upward trend. In addition, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.17% and 0.18% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Sungarner Energies1515.711.50.761711.95900.015856.68
Rox Hi Tech427.45-4.35-1.01510.75256.113753.07
Aveer Foods508.124.154.99693.0364.958687.93
Sahara Maritime1279.9-5.4-0.421471.95802.211616.82
NIIT Learning Systems2101.044.452.162059.05739.711842.47
14 May 2024, 09:38 AM IST Kfin Technologies share price update :Kfin Technologies trading at ₹506.95, up 4.75% from yesterday's ₹483.95

Kfin Technologies share price is at 506.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 489.17 and 509.92 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 489.17 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 509.92 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

14 May 2024, 08:45 AM IST Kfin Technologies share price NSE Live : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Kfin Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1509.92Support 1489.17
Resistance 2516.83Support 2475.33
Resistance 3530.67Support 3468.42
14 May 2024, 08:19 AM IST Kfin Technologies share price Today : Kfin Technologies volume yesterday was 235 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 821 k

The trading volume yesterday was 71.34% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 211 k & BSE volume was 24 k.

14 May 2024, 08:06 AM IST Kfin Technologies share price Live :Kfin Technologies closed at ₹503.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 503 & 482.25 yesterday to end at 503.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.