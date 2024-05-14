Kfin Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Kfin Technologies Stock Rises in Positive Trading Session

Kfin Technologies Share Price Today : On the last day, Kfin Technologies opened at ₹483, reached a high of ₹503, a low of ₹482.25, and closed at ₹503.3. The market capitalization stood at ₹8607.82 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹693 and ₹364.95 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 54 shares traded.
Kfin Technologies touched a high of 763.3 & a low of 750.65 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|761.55
|Support 1
|748.9
|Resistance 2
|768.75
|Support 2
|743.45
|Resistance 3
|774.2
|Support 3
|736.25
Today, Kfin Technologies saw its share price increase by 4.99% to reach ₹508.1, outperforming its peers. While Rox Hi Tech and Sahara Maritime are experiencing a decline, Sungarner Energies and NIIT Learning Systems are both showing an upward trend. In addition, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.17% and 0.18% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Sungarner Energies
|1515.7
|11.5
|0.76
|1711.95
|900.0
|15856.68
|Rox Hi Tech
|427.45
|-4.35
|-1.01
|510.75
|256.1
|13753.07
|Aveer Foods
|508.1
|24.15
|4.99
|693.0
|364.95
|8687.93
|Sahara Maritime
|1279.9
|-5.4
|-0.42
|1471.95
|802.2
|11616.82
|NIIT Learning Systems
|2101.0
|44.45
|2.16
|2059.05
|739.7
|11842.47
Kfin Technologies share price is at ₹506.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹489.17 and ₹509.92 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹489.17 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 509.92 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The key support and resistance levels for Kfin Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|509.92
|Support 1
|489.17
|Resistance 2
|516.83
|Support 2
|475.33
|Resistance 3
|530.67
|Support 3
|468.42
The trading volume yesterday was 71.34% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 211 k & BSE volume was 24 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹503 & ₹482.25 yesterday to end at ₹503.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
