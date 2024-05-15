Active Stocks
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/ Kfin Technologies Share Price Highlights : Kfin Technologies closed today at 506, down -0.41% from yesterday's 508.1
Kfin Technologies Share Price Highlights : Kfin Technologies closed today at ₹506, down -0.41% from yesterday's ₹508.1

41 min read . Updated: 15 May 2024, 08:03 PM IST
Livemint

Kfin Technologies Share Price Highlights : Kfin Technologies stock price went down today, 15 May 2024, by -0.41 %. The stock closed at 508.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 506 per share. Investors should monitor Kfin Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kfin Technologies Share Price Highlights Premium
Kfin Technologies Share Price Highlights

Kfin Technologies Share Price Highlights : On the last day, Kfin Technologies opened at 506.95, closed at 483.95 with a high of 508.1 and a low of 506.95. The market capitalization stood at 8695.09 crores, with a 52-week high of 693 and a 52-week low of 364.95. The BSE volume for the day was 188 shares traded.

15 May 2024, 08:03:48 PM IST

Kfin Technologies Share Price Today Live: Shareholding information

Kfin Technologies Share Price Today Live: Kfin Technologies has a 2.05% MF holding & 16.73% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 2.21% in december to 2.05% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 12.13% in december to 16.73% in march quarter.

15 May 2024, 07:36:40 PM IST

Kfin Technologies Share Price Today Live: Return metrics and efficiency

Kfin Technologies Share Price Today Live: Kfin Technologies reported a ROE of 24.47% in the most recent fiscal year, with a return on investment value of 21.19% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 24.69% and 24.41% respectively.

15 May 2024, 07:00:03 PM IST

Kfin Technologies Share Price Today Live: Financial performance

Kfin Technologies Share Price Today Live: Kfin Technologies has shown a decrease in EPS of -99999.99% and an increase in revenue of 20.29% over the past three years. In the last twelve months, the company's revenue was 8375.33 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to have significant growth in revenue and profit for the fourth quarter.

15 May 2024, 06:36:39 PM IST

Kfin Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Kfin Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 642.5, 26.98% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 505.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 780.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

15 May 2024, 06:08:23 PM IST

Kfin Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Kfin Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Today, Kfin Technologies' share price dropped by 0.41% to 506, while its peers showed a mixed performance. Sungarner Energies and Rox Hi Tech are declining, whereas Sahara Maritime and NIIT Learning Systems are experiencing growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.08% and 0.16% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Sungarner Energies1473.0-28.5-1.91711.95900.015409.97
Rox Hi Tech427.45-4.35-1.01510.75256.113753.07
Aveer Foods506.0-2.1-0.41693.0364.958652.03
Sahara Maritime1316.3536.22.831471.95802.211947.65
NIIT Learning Systems2265.1107.855.02159.35739.712767.43
15 May 2024, 05:39:37 PM IST

Kfin Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Aveer Foods share price live: Today's Price range

Kfin Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Aveer Foods stock's price fluctuated today with a low of 506 and a high of 515. The stock showed some volatility throughout the trading day.

15 May 2024, 03:49:08 PM IST

Kfin Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Kfin Technologies closed today at ₹506, down -0.41% from yesterday's ₹508.1

Kfin Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Kfin Technologies share price closed the day at 506 - a 0.41% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 512.0 , 518.0 , 521.0. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 503.0 , 500.0 , 494.0.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

15 May 2024, 03:46:16 PM IST

Kfin Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is -20.54% lower than yesterday

Kfin Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The volume traded by Kfin Technologies until 3 PM is 20.54% lower than the previous day, while the price is currently trading at 506, a decrease of 0.41%. Monitoring both volume traded and price is crucial for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a potentially sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 03:36:03 PM IST

Kfin Technologies Share Price Today Live:

15 May 2024, 03:13:51 PM IST

Kfin Technologies Share Price Today Live: Kfin Technologies trading at ₹506, down -0.41% from yesterday's ₹508.1

Kfin Technologies Share Price Today Live: Kfin Technologies share price is at 506 and has crossed the key daily support price level of 506.18. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant selling pressure and the price can decline further.

15 May 2024, 03:01:10 PM IST

Kfin Technologies Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

15 May 2024, 02:58:20 PM IST

Kfin Technologies Share Price Today Live: Kfin Technologies Short Term and Long Term Trends

Kfin Technologies Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Kfin Technologies share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

15 May 2024, 02:53:55 PM IST

Kfin Technologies Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 2 PM is 2.33% higher than yesterday

Kfin Technologies Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Kfin Technologies until 2 PM is 2.33% higher than yesterday, while the price is trading at 506, showing a decrease of -0.41%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A price increase accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a price decrease with increased volume may signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 02:42:02 PM IST

Kfin Technologies Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Kfin Technologies Share Price Today Live: Kfin Technologies reached a peak of 757.95 and a low of 755.0 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock surpassed all support levels on an hourly timeframe. Traders may want to consider potential shorting opportunities.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1758.77Support 1755.82
Resistance 2759.83Support 2753.93
Resistance 3761.72Support 3752.87
15 May 2024, 02:11:07 PM IST

Kfin Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Kfin Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 642.5, 26.98% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 505.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 780.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

15 May 2024, 02:03:44 PM IST

Kfin Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Kfin Technologies trading at ₹506, down -0.41% from yesterday's ₹508.1

Kfin Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Kfin Technologies share price is at 506 and has crossed the key daily support price level of 506.18. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant selling pressure and the price can decline further.

15 May 2024, 01:51:28 PM IST

Kfin Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is 0.33% higher than yesterday

Kfin Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The volume traded by Kfin Technologies until 1 PM has increased by 0.33% compared to yesterday, while the price has risen to 515, up by 1.36%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

15 May 2024, 01:33:48 PM IST

Kfin Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Kfin Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Kfin Technologies reached a peak of 760.75 and a low of 758.0 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock broke all support levels on an hourly timeframe, indicating potential shorting opportunities for traders.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

15 May 2024, 01:00:44 PM IST

Kfin Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Aveer Foods share price live: Today's Price range

Kfin Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Today, Aveer Foods stock had a low price of 515 and a high price of 515.

15 May 2024, 12:53:35 PM IST

Kfin Technologies Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is -0.08% lower than yesterday

Kfin Technologies Share Price Today Live: The volume of Kfin Technologies traded until 12 AM is 0.08% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 515, down by 1.36%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 12:39:51 PM IST

Kfin Technologies Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Kfin Technologies Share Price Today Live: Kfin Technologies reached a peak of 761.15 and a low of 758.55 in the recent trading session. In the last hour, the stock surpassed all support levels on an hourly basis. Traders may want to consider potential shorting opportunities.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

15 May 2024, 12:24:28 PM IST

Kfin Technologies Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

15 May 2024, 12:23:49 PM IST

Kfin Technologies Share Price Today Live: Kfin Technologies Short Term and Long Term Trends

Kfin Technologies Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Kfin Technologies share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

15 May 2024, 12:18:04 PM IST

Kfin Technologies Share Price Today Live: Kfin Technologies trading at ₹515, up 1.36% from yesterday's ₹508.1

Kfin Technologies Share Price Today Live: Kfin Technologies share price is at 515 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of 509.63. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.

15 May 2024, 11:54:49 AM IST

Kfin Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -7.92% lower than yesterday

Kfin Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Kfin Technologies traded volume by 11 AM is down by 7.92% compared to yesterday, with the price at 515, a decrease of 1.36%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key metric for analyzing trends. A price increase accompanied by higher volume indicates a potential sustained upward trend, while a price drop with increased volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 11:38:28 AM IST

Kfin Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Kfin Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Kfin Technologies reached a peak of 768.75 and a low of 760.0 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock broke through all support levels on an hourly timeframe. Traders may want to consider potential shorting opportunities.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

15 May 2024, 11:25:03 AM IST

Kfin Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Kfin Technologies trading at ₹515, up 1.36% from yesterday's ₹508.1

Kfin Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Kfin Technologies share price is at 515 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of 509.63. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.

15 May 2024, 11:10:56 AM IST

Kfin Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Kfin Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Today, Kfin Technologies saw its share price increase by 1.36% to reach 515, outperforming its peers. While Sungarner Energies and Rox Hi Tech are experiencing a decline in their share prices, Sahara Maritime and NIIT Learning Systems are both showing growth. In contrast, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.14% and -0.07% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Sungarner Energies1486.55-14.95-1.01711.95900.015551.72
Rox Hi Tech427.45-4.35-1.01510.75256.113753.07
Aveer Foods515.06.91.36693.0364.958805.92
Sahara Maritime1309.529.352.291471.95802.211885.48
NIIT Learning Systems2235.9578.73.652159.35739.712603.13
15 May 2024, 11:04:31 AM IST

Kfin Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Kfin Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 642.5, 24.76% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 505.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 780.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

15 May 2024, 10:34:07 AM IST

Kfin Technologies Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Kfin Technologies Share Price Today Live: Kfin Technologies touched a high of 775.55 & a low of 761.7 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

15 May 2024, 10:10:34 AM IST

Kfin Technologies Share Price Today Live:

15 May 2024, 08:47:14 AM IST

Kfin Technologies Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Kfin Technologies Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Kfin Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

15 May 2024, 08:30:36 AM IST

Kfin Technologies Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Kfin Technologies Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 642.5, 26.45% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 505.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 780.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

15 May 2024, 08:18:15 AM IST

Kfin Technologies Share Price Today Live: Kfin Technologies volume yesterday was 169 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 819 k

Kfin Technologies Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 79.32% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 159 k & BSE volume was 9 k.

15 May 2024, 08:08:23 AM IST

Kfin Technologies Share Price Today Live: Kfin Technologies closed at ₹483.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Kfin Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 508.1 & 506.95 yesterday to end at 483.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Recommended For You
