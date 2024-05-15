Kfin Technologies Share Price Highlights : Kfin Technologies closed today at 506, down -0.41% from yesterday's 508.1

Kfin Technologies Share Price Highlights : On the last day, Kfin Technologies opened at ₹506.95, closed at ₹483.95 with a high of ₹508.1 and a low of ₹506.95. The market capitalization stood at ₹8695.09 crores, with a 52-week high of ₹693 and a 52-week low of ₹364.95. The BSE volume for the day was 188 shares traded.
Kfin Technologies Share Price Today Live: Kfin Technologies has a 2.05% MF holding & 16.73% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 2.21% in december to 2.05% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 12.13% in december to 16.73% in march quarter.
Kfin Technologies Share Price Today Live: Kfin Technologies reported a ROE of 24.47% in the most recent fiscal year, with a return on investment value of 21.19% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 24.69% and 24.41% respectively.
Kfin Technologies Share Price Today Live: Kfin Technologies has shown a decrease in EPS of -99999.99% and an increase in revenue of 20.29% over the past three years. In the last twelve months, the company's revenue was 8375.33 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to have significant growth in revenue and profit for the fourth quarter.
Kfin Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Today, Kfin Technologies' share price dropped by 0.41% to ₹506, while its peers showed a mixed performance. Sungarner Energies and Rox Hi Tech are declining, whereas Sahara Maritime and NIIT Learning Systems are experiencing growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.08% and 0.16% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Sungarner Energies
|1473.0
|-28.5
|-1.9
|1711.95
|900.0
|15409.97
|Rox Hi Tech
|427.45
|-4.35
|-1.01
|510.75
|256.1
|13753.07
|Aveer Foods
|506.0
|-2.1
|-0.41
|693.0
|364.95
|8652.03
|Sahara Maritime
|1316.35
|36.2
|2.83
|1471.95
|802.2
|11947.65
|NIIT Learning Systems
|2265.1
|107.85
|5.0
|2159.35
|739.7
|12767.43
Kfin Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Aveer Foods stock's price fluctuated today with a low of ₹506 and a high of ₹515. The stock showed some volatility throughout the trading day.
Kfin Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Kfin Technologies share price closed the day at ₹506 - a 0.41% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 512.0 , 518.0 , 521.0. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 503.0 , 500.0 , 494.0.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Kfin Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The volume traded by Kfin Technologies until 3 PM is 20.54% lower than the previous day, while the price is currently trading at ₹506, a decrease of 0.41%. Monitoring both volume traded and price is crucial for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a potentially sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Kfin Technologies Share Price Today Live: Kfin Technologies share price is at ₹506 and has crossed the key daily support price level of ₹506.18. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant selling pressure and the price can decline further.
Kfin Technologies Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Kfin Technologies share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
Kfin Technologies Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Kfin Technologies until 2 PM is 2.33% higher than yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹506, showing a decrease of -0.41%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A price increase accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a price decrease with increased volume may signal further price declines.
Kfin Technologies Share Price Today Live: Kfin Technologies reached a peak of 757.95 and a low of 755.0 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock surpassed all support levels on an hourly timeframe. Traders may want to consider potential shorting opportunities.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|758.77
|Support 1
|755.82
|Resistance 2
|759.83
|Support 2
|753.93
|Resistance 3
|761.72
|Support 3
|752.87
Kfin Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Kfin Technologies share price is at ₹506 and has crossed the key daily support price level of ₹506.18. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant selling pressure and the price can decline further.
Kfin Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The volume traded by Kfin Technologies until 1 PM has increased by 0.33% compared to yesterday, while the price has risen to ₹515, up by 1.36%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Kfin Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Kfin Technologies reached a peak of 760.75 and a low of 758.0 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock broke all support levels on an hourly timeframe, indicating potential shorting opportunities for traders.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|760.53
|Support 1
|757.78
|Resistance 2
|762.02
|Support 2
|756.52
|Resistance 3
|763.28
|Support 3
|755.03
Kfin Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Today, Aveer Foods stock had a low price of ₹515 and a high price of ₹515.
Kfin Technologies Share Price Today Live: The volume of Kfin Technologies traded until 12 AM is 0.08% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹515, down by 1.36%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Kfin Technologies Share Price Today Live: Kfin Technologies reached a peak of 761.15 and a low of 758.55 in the recent trading session. In the last hour, the stock surpassed all support levels on an hourly basis. Traders may want to consider potential shorting opportunities.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|760.58
|Support 1
|757.98
|Resistance 2
|762.17
|Support 2
|756.97
|Resistance 3
|763.18
|Support 3
|755.38
Kfin Technologies Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Kfin Technologies share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
Kfin Technologies Share Price Today Live: Kfin Technologies share price is at ₹515 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹509.63. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
Kfin Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Kfin Technologies traded volume by 11 AM is down by 7.92% compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹515, a decrease of 1.36%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key metric for analyzing trends. A price increase accompanied by higher volume indicates a potential sustained upward trend, while a price drop with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Kfin Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Kfin Technologies reached a peak of 768.75 and a low of 760.0 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock broke through all support levels on an hourly timeframe. Traders may want to consider potential shorting opportunities.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|765.83
|Support 1
|757.08
|Resistance 2
|771.67
|Support 2
|754.17
|Resistance 3
|774.58
|Support 3
|748.33
Kfin Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Kfin Technologies share price is at ₹515 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹509.63. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
Kfin Technologies Share Price Today Live: Kfin Technologies touched a high of 775.55 & a low of 761.7 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|774.3
|Support 1
|760.45
|Resistance 2
|781.85
|Support 2
|754.15
|Resistance 3
|788.15
|Support 3
|746.6
Kfin Technologies Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Kfin Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|508.48
|Support 1
|507.33
|Resistance 2
|508.87
|Support 2
|506.57
|Resistance 3
|509.63
|Support 3
|506.18
Kfin Technologies Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 79.32% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 159 k & BSE volume was 9 k.
Kfin Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹508.1 & ₹506.95 yesterday to end at ₹483.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
