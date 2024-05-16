Hello User
Kfin Technologies Share Price Highlights :Kfin Technologies Share Price Live blog for 16 May 2024

16 min read . 16 May 2024
Livemint

Kfin Technologies Share Price Highlights : Kfin Technologies stock price went down today, 16 May 2024, by -0.41 %. The stock closed at 508.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 506 per share. Investors should monitor Kfin Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kfin Technologies Share Price Highlights

Kfin Technologies Share Price Highlights : Kfin Technologies had a fluctuating day on the stock market with an open price of 515, a high of 515, a low of 506, and a closing price of 508.1. The market capitalization for the company stood at 8659.16 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 693 and 364.95 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 7 shares.

16 May 2024, 08:06 PM IST Kfin Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

Kfin Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Kfin Technologies has a 2.05% MF holding & 16.73% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 2.21% in december to 2.05% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 12.13% in december to 16.73% in march quarter.

16 May 2024, 07:36 PM IST Kfin Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Kfin Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Kfin Technologies has a Return on Equity (ROE) of 24.47% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a Return on Investment (ROI) value of 21.19% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 24.69% and 24.41% respectively.

16 May 2024, 07:04 PM IST Kfin Technologies Share Price Today Live: Financial performance

Kfin Technologies Share Price Today Live: Kfin Technologies has experienced a decrease in EPS of -99999.99% and an increase in revenue of 20.29% over the past three years. In the last twelve months, the company generated a revenue of 8375.33 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is projected to have significant growth in revenue and profit in the fourth quarter.

16 May 2024, 05:35 PM IST Kfin Technologies Share Price Today Live: Aveer Foods share price live: Today's Price range

Kfin Technologies Share Price Today Live: Today's low price: Today's high price: :

16 May 2024, 03:31 PM IST Kfin Technologies Share Price Today Live:

16 May 2024, 03:03 PM IST Kfin Technologies Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days757.60
10 Days767.85
20 Days701.89
50 Days662.30
100 Days609.29
300 Days532.00
16 May 2024, 02:58 PM IST Kfin Technologies Share Price Today Live: Kfin Technologies Short Term and Long Term Trends

Kfin Technologies Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Kfin Technologies share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

16 May 2024, 02:36 PM IST Kfin Technologies Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Kfin Technologies Share Price Today Live: Kfin Technologies reached a peak of 745.0 and a low of 739.0 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock surpassed all support levels on an hourly timeframe. Traders may want to consider potential shorting opportunities.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1746.67Support 1740.67
Resistance 2748.83Support 2736.83
Resistance 3752.67Support 3734.67
16 May 2024, 01:35 PM IST Kfin Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Kfin Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Kfin Technologies reached a high of 743.8 and a low of 739.65 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock broke all support levels on an hourly timeframe, suggesting potential shorting opportunities for traders.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1742.92Support 1738.77
Resistance 2745.43Support 2737.13
Resistance 3747.07Support 3734.62
16 May 2024, 01:05 PM IST Kfin Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Aveer Foods share price live: Today's Price range

Kfin Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Aveer Foods stock's high price today reached 515, while the low price was at 506.

16 May 2024, 12:33 PM IST Kfin Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Kfin Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Kfin Technologies reached a peak of 745.85 and a low of 741.55 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock surpassed all support levels on an hourly timeframe, indicating potential shorting opportunities for traders.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1744.58Support 1740.28
Resistance 2747.37Support 2738.77
Resistance 3748.88Support 3735.98
16 May 2024, 12:24 PM IST Kfin Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

16 May 2024, 12:24 PM IST Kfin Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Kfin Technologies Short Term and Long Term Trends

Kfin Technologies Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Kfin Technologies share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

16 May 2024, 11:41 AM IST Kfin Technologies Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Kfin Technologies Share Price Today Live: Kfin Technologies reached a peak of 750.6 and a trough of 744.85 in the recent trading session. During this time, the stock fell below all support levels based on hourly data. Traders may want to explore potential shorting possibilities.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1748.78Support 1743.03
Resistance 2752.57Support 2741.07
Resistance 3754.53Support 3737.28
16 May 2024, 10:40 AM IST Kfin Technologies Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Kfin Technologies Share Price Today Live: Kfin Technologies touched a high of 758.4 & a low of 748.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1755.23Support 1744.83
Resistance 2762.02Support 2741.22
Resistance 3765.63Support 3734.43
16 May 2024, 10:11 AM IST Kfin Technologies Share Price Today Live:

16 May 2024, 08:46 AM IST Kfin Technologies Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Kfin Technologies Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Kfin Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1512.0Support 1503.0
Resistance 2518.0Support 2500.0
Resistance 3521.0Support 3494.0
16 May 2024, 08:16 AM IST Kfin Technologies Share Price Today Live: Kfin Technologies volume yesterday was 135 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 808 k

Kfin Technologies Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 83.25% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 127 k & BSE volume was 8 k.

16 May 2024, 08:07 AM IST Kfin Technologies Share Price Today Live: Kfin Technologies closed at ₹508.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Kfin Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 515 & 506 yesterday to end at 508.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.