Kfin Technologies Share Price Highlights :Kfin Technologies Share Price Live blog for 16 May 2024

Kfin Technologies Share Price Highlights : Kfin Technologies had a fluctuating day on the stock market with an open price of ₹515, a high of ₹515, a low of ₹506, and a closing price of ₹508.1. The market capitalization for the company stood at ₹8659.16 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹693 and ₹364.95 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 7 shares.
Kfin Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Kfin Technologies has a 2.05% MF holding & 16.73% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 2.21% in december to 2.05% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 12.13% in december to 16.73% in march quarter.
Kfin Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Kfin Technologies has a Return on Equity (ROE) of 24.47% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a Return on Investment (ROI) value of 21.19% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 24.69% and 24.41% respectively.
Kfin Technologies Share Price Today Live: Kfin Technologies has experienced a decrease in EPS of -99999.99% and an increase in revenue of 20.29% over the past three years. In the last twelve months, the company generated a revenue of 8375.33 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is projected to have significant growth in revenue and profit in the fourth quarter.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|757.60
|10 Days
|767.85
|20 Days
|701.89
|50 Days
|662.30
|100 Days
|609.29
|300 Days
|532.00
Kfin Technologies Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Kfin Technologies share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
Kfin Technologies Share Price Today Live: Kfin Technologies reached a peak of 745.0 and a low of 739.0 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock surpassed all support levels on an hourly timeframe. Traders may want to consider potential shorting opportunities.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|746.67
|Support 1
|740.67
|Resistance 2
|748.83
|Support 2
|736.83
|Resistance 3
|752.67
|Support 3
|734.67
Kfin Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Kfin Technologies reached a high of 743.8 and a low of 739.65 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock broke all support levels on an hourly timeframe, suggesting potential shorting opportunities for traders.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|742.92
|Support 1
|738.77
|Resistance 2
|745.43
|Support 2
|737.13
|Resistance 3
|747.07
|Support 3
|734.62
Kfin Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Kfin Technologies stock's high price today reached ₹515, while the low price was at ₹506.
Kfin Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Kfin Technologies reached a peak of 745.85 and a low of 741.55 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock surpassed all support levels on an hourly timeframe, indicating potential shorting opportunities for traders.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|744.58
|Support 1
|740.28
|Resistance 2
|747.37
|Support 2
|738.77
|Resistance 3
|748.88
|Support 3
|735.98
Kfin Technologies Share Price Today Live: Kfin Technologies reached a peak of 750.6 and a trough of 744.85 in the recent trading session. During this time, the stock fell below all support levels based on hourly data. Traders may want to explore potential shorting possibilities.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|748.78
|Support 1
|743.03
|Resistance 2
|752.57
|Support 2
|741.07
|Resistance 3
|754.53
|Support 3
|737.28
Kfin Technologies Share Price Today Live: Kfin Technologies touched a high of 758.4 & a low of 748.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|755.23
|Support 1
|744.83
|Resistance 2
|762.02
|Support 2
|741.22
|Resistance 3
|765.63
|Support 3
|734.43
Kfin Technologies Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Kfin Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|512.0
|Support 1
|503.0
|Resistance 2
|518.0
|Support 2
|500.0
|Resistance 3
|521.0
|Support 3
|494.0
Kfin Technologies Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 83.25% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 127 k & BSE volume was 8 k.
Kfin Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹515 & ₹506 yesterday to end at ₹508.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
