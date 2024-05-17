Active Stocks
Fri May 17 2024 15:59:40
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 167.25 0.81%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 313.35 0.26%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 817.85 0.73%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 365.40 1.11%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,464.90 0.33%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Kfin Technologies Share Price Highlights : Kfin Technologies closed today at 485, down -4.15% from yesterday's 506
BackBack

Kfin Technologies Share Price Highlights : Kfin Technologies closed today at ₹485, down -4.15% from yesterday's ₹506

23 min read . Updated: 17 May 2024, 08:02 PM IST
Livemint

Kfin Technologies Share Price Highlights : Kfin Technologies stock price went down today, 17 May 2024, by -4.15 %. The stock closed at 506 per share. The stock is currently trading at 485 per share. Investors should monitor Kfin Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kfin Technologies Share Price Highlights Premium
Kfin Technologies Share Price Highlights

Kfin Technologies Share Price Highlights : On the last day of trading, Kfin Technologies opened at 487 and closed at 506. The stock reached a high of 487 and a low of 485 during the day. The market capitalization of Kfin Technologies is 8299.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 693 and the 52-week low is 364.95. The BSE volume for the day was 100 shares.

Disclaimer

17 May 2024, 08:02:44 PM IST

Kfin Technologies Share Price Today Live: Shareholding information

Kfin Technologies Share Price Today Live: Kfin Technologies has a 2.05% MF holding & 16.73% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 2.21% in december to 2.05% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 12.13% in december to 16.73% in march quarter.

17 May 2024, 07:37:58 PM IST

Kfin Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Kfin Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Kfin Technologies has a Return on Equity (ROE) of 24.47% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a Return on Investment (ROI) value of 21.19% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 24.69% and 24.41% respectively.

17 May 2024, 07:04:37 PM IST

Kfin Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

Kfin Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Kfin Technologies has reported an EPS degrowth of -99999.99% and a revenue growth of 20.29% over the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company's revenue is 8375.33 cr, which is 0.00% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to have a growth of ∞% in revenue and ∞% in profit for the fourth quarter.

17 May 2024, 06:35:35 PM IST

Kfin Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Kfin Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 642.5, 32.47% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 505.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 780.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3344
    Buy5533
    Hold1111
    Sell1110
    Strong Sell1111
17 May 2024, 06:04:34 PM IST

Kfin Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Kfin Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Today, Kfin Technologies saw a 4.15% decrease in its share price, which is now trading at 485. Meanwhile, its peers TBO TEK ORD, Rox Hi Tech, and NIIT Learning Systems are experiencing a decline, while Sahara Maritime is performing well. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have increased by 0.28% and 0.34% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
TBO TEK ORD1451.0-9.65-0.661473.01275.015125.22
Rox Hi Tech427.45-4.35-1.01510.75256.113753.07
Aveer Foods485.0-21.0-4.15693.0364.958292.95
NIIT Learning Systems2184.95-114.95-5.02366.8739.712315.66
Sahara Maritime1341.229.72.261471.95802.212173.2
17 May 2024, 05:40:13 PM IST

Kfin Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Aveer Foods share price live: Today's Price range

Kfin Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Aveer Foods stock's low price for the day was 485, while the high price reached 492.

17 May 2024, 03:49:08 PM IST

Kfin Technologies Share Price Today Live: Kfin Technologies closed today at ₹485, down -4.15% from yesterday's ₹506

Kfin Technologies Share Price Today Live: Kfin Technologies share price closed the day at 485 - a 4.15% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 489.67 , 494.33 , 496.67. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 482.67 , 480.33 , 475.67.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

17 May 2024, 03:37:06 PM IST

Kfin Technologies Share Price Today Live:

17 May 2024, 03:17:24 PM IST

Kfin Technologies Share Price Today Live: Kfin Technologies trading at ₹490, down -3.16% from yesterday's ₹506

Kfin Technologies Share Price Today Live: Kfin Technologies share price is at 490 and has crossed the key daily support price level of 494.0. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant selling pressure and the price can decline further.

17 May 2024, 03:03:55 PM IST

Kfin Technologies Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days755.40
10 Days768.65
20 Days707.91
50 Days664.32
100 Days611.84
300 Days533.91
17 May 2024, 02:57:13 PM IST

Kfin Technologies Share Price Today Live: Kfin Technologies Short Term and Long Term Trends

Kfin Technologies Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Kfin Technologies share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

17 May 2024, 02:41:14 PM IST

Kfin Technologies Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Kfin Technologies Share Price Today Live: Kfin Technologies reached a peak of 745.35 and a low of 740.85 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock breached all support levels on an hourly timeframe, suggesting possible shorting opportunities for traders.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1745.48Support 1740.98
Resistance 2747.67Support 2738.67
Resistance 3749.98Support 3736.48
17 May 2024, 02:12:50 PM IST

Kfin Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Kfin Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 642.5, 31.16% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 505.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 780.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3344
    Buy5533
    Hold1111
    Sell1110
    Strong Sell1111
17 May 2024, 02:11:11 PM IST

Kfin Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Kfin Technologies trading at ₹489.85, down -3.19% from yesterday's ₹506

Kfin Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Kfin Technologies share price is at 489.85 and has crossed the key daily support price level of 494.0. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant selling pressure and the price can decline further.

17 May 2024, 01:43:59 PM IST

Kfin Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Kfin Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Kfin Technologies reached a peak of 743.0 and a low of 739.1 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock surpassed all support levels on an hourly timeframe. Traders may want to consider potential shorting opportunities.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1743.5Support 1739.6
Resistance 2745.2Support 2737.4
Resistance 3747.4Support 3735.7
17 May 2024, 01:09:34 PM IST

Kfin Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Aveer Foods share price live: Today's Price range

Kfin Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Aveer Foods stock reached a low price of 485 and a high price of 489.85 on the current day.

17 May 2024, 12:43:48 PM IST

Kfin Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Kfin Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Kfin Technologies reached a peak of 742.35 and a low of 739.8 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock breached all support levels on an hourly timeframe. Traders may want to explore potential shorting opportunities.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1743.17Support 1740.62
Resistance 2744.03Support 2738.93
Resistance 3745.72Support 3738.07
17 May 2024, 12:28:11 PM IST

Kfin Technologies Share Price Today Live: Kfin Technologies Short Term and Long Term Trends

Kfin Technologies Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Kfin Technologies share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

17 May 2024, 12:22:48 PM IST

Kfin Technologies Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days755.40
10 Days768.65
20 Days707.91
50 Days664.32
100 Days611.84
300 Days533.91
17 May 2024, 12:13:46 PM IST

Kfin Technologies Share Price Today Live: Kfin Technologies trading at ₹485, down -4.15% from yesterday's ₹506

Kfin Technologies Share Price Today Live: Kfin Technologies share price is at 485 and has crossed the key daily support price level of 494.0. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant selling pressure and the price can decline further.

17 May 2024, 11:42:28 AM IST

Kfin Technologies Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Kfin Technologies Share Price Today Live: Kfin Technologies reached a peak of 744.0 and a low of 738.45 in the previous trading hour. During that hour, the stock surpassed all support levels on an hourly timeframe. Traders may want to consider potential shorting opportunities.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1744.12Support 1738.57
Resistance 2746.83Support 2735.73
Resistance 3749.67Support 3733.02
17 May 2024, 11:20:04 AM IST

Kfin Technologies Share Price Today Live: Kfin Technologies closed at ₹506 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Kfin Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 487 & 485 yesterday to end at 506. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue