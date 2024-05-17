Kfin Technologies Share Price Highlights : Kfin Technologies closed today at ₹485, down -4.15% from yesterday's ₹506

Kfin Technologies Share Price Highlights : On the last day of trading, Kfin Technologies opened at ₹487 and closed at ₹506. The stock reached a high of ₹487 and a low of ₹485 during the day. The market capitalization of Kfin Technologies is ₹8299.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹693 and the 52-week low is ₹364.95. The BSE volume for the day was 100 shares.
Disclaimer
Kfin Technologies Share Price Today Live: Shareholding information
Kfin Technologies Share Price Today Live: Kfin Technologies has a 2.05% MF holding & 16.73% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 2.21% in december to 2.05% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 12.13% in december to 16.73% in march quarter.
Kfin Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency
Kfin Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Kfin Technologies has a Return on Equity (ROE) of 24.47% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a Return on Investment (ROI) value of 21.19% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 24.69% and 24.41% respectively.
Kfin Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance
Kfin Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Kfin Technologies has reported an EPS degrowth of -99999.99% and a revenue growth of 20.29% over the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company's revenue is 8375.33 cr, which is 0.00% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to have a growth of ∞% in revenue and ∞% in profit for the fourth quarter.
Kfin Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Kfin Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹642.5, 32.47% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹505.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹780.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|4
|4
|Buy
|5
|5
|3
|3
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Kfin Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Kfin Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Today, Kfin Technologies saw a 4.15% decrease in its share price, which is now trading at ₹485. Meanwhile, its peers TBO TEK ORD, Rox Hi Tech, and NIIT Learning Systems are experiencing a decline, while Sahara Maritime is performing well. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have increased by 0.28% and 0.34% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|TBO TEK ORD
|1451.0
|-9.65
|-0.66
|1473.0
|1275.0
|15125.22
|Rox Hi Tech
|427.45
|-4.35
|-1.01
|510.75
|256.1
|13753.07
|Aveer Foods
|485.0
|-21.0
|-4.15
|693.0
|364.95
|8292.95
|NIIT Learning Systems
|2184.95
|-114.95
|-5.0
|2366.8
|739.7
|12315.66
|Sahara Maritime
|1341.2
|29.7
|2.26
|1471.95
|802.2
|12173.2
Kfin Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Aveer Foods share price live: Today's Price range
Kfin Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Aveer Foods stock's low price for the day was ₹485, while the high price reached ₹492.
Kfin Technologies Share Price Today Live: Kfin Technologies closed today at ₹485, down -4.15% from yesterday's ₹506
Kfin Technologies Share Price Today Live: Kfin Technologies share price closed the day at ₹485 - a 4.15% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 489.67 , 494.33 , 496.67. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 482.67 , 480.33 , 475.67.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Kfin Technologies Share Price Today Live:
KFIN TECHNOLOGIES
KFIN TECHNOLOGIES
Kfin Technologies Share Price Today Live: Kfin Technologies trading at ₹490, down -3.16% from yesterday's ₹506
Kfin Technologies Share Price Today Live: Kfin Technologies share price is at ₹490 and has crossed the key daily support price level of ₹494.0. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant selling pressure and the price can decline further.
Kfin Technologies Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|755.40
|10 Days
|768.65
|20 Days
|707.91
|50 Days
|664.32
|100 Days
|611.84
|300 Days
|533.91
Kfin Technologies Share Price Today Live: Kfin Technologies Short Term and Long Term Trends
Kfin Technologies Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Kfin Technologies share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
Kfin Technologies Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Kfin Technologies Share Price Today Live: Kfin Technologies reached a peak of 745.35 and a low of 740.85 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock breached all support levels on an hourly timeframe, suggesting possible shorting opportunities for traders.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|745.48
|Support 1
|740.98
|Resistance 2
|747.67
|Support 2
|738.67
|Resistance 3
|749.98
|Support 3
|736.48
Kfin Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Kfin Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹642.5, 31.16% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹505.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹780.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|4
|4
|Buy
|5
|5
|3
|3
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Kfin Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Kfin Technologies trading at ₹489.85, down -3.19% from yesterday's ₹506
Kfin Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Kfin Technologies share price is at ₹489.85 and has crossed the key daily support price level of ₹494.0. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant selling pressure and the price can decline further.
Kfin Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Kfin Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Kfin Technologies reached a peak of 743.0 and a low of 739.1 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock surpassed all support levels on an hourly timeframe. Traders may want to consider potential shorting opportunities.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|743.5
|Support 1
|739.6
|Resistance 2
|745.2
|Support 2
|737.4
|Resistance 3
|747.4
|Support 3
|735.7
Kfin Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Aveer Foods share price live: Today's Price range
Kfin Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Aveer Foods stock reached a low price of ₹485 and a high price of ₹489.85 on the current day.
Kfin Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Kfin Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Kfin Technologies reached a peak of 742.35 and a low of 739.8 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock breached all support levels on an hourly timeframe. Traders may want to explore potential shorting opportunities.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|743.17
|Support 1
|740.62
|Resistance 2
|744.03
|Support 2
|738.93
|Resistance 3
|745.72
|Support 3
|738.07
Kfin Technologies Share Price Today Live: Kfin Technologies Short Term and Long Term Trends
Kfin Technologies Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Kfin Technologies share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
Kfin Technologies Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|755.40
|10 Days
|768.65
|20 Days
|707.91
|50 Days
|664.32
|100 Days
|611.84
|300 Days
|533.91
Kfin Technologies Share Price Today Live: Kfin Technologies trading at ₹485, down -4.15% from yesterday's ₹506
Kfin Technologies Share Price Today Live: Kfin Technologies share price is at ₹485 and has crossed the key daily support price level of ₹494.0. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant selling pressure and the price can decline further.
Kfin Technologies Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Kfin Technologies Share Price Today Live: Kfin Technologies reached a peak of 744.0 and a low of 738.45 in the previous trading hour. During that hour, the stock surpassed all support levels on an hourly timeframe. Traders may want to consider potential shorting opportunities.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|744.12
|Support 1
|738.57
|Resistance 2
|746.83
|Support 2
|735.73
|Resistance 3
|749.67
|Support 3
|733.02
Kfin Technologies Share Price Today Live: Kfin Technologies closed at ₹506 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Kfin Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹487 & ₹485 yesterday to end at ₹506. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!