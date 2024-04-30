Kfin Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Kfin Technologies closed today at ₹746.8, up 5.95% from yesterday's ₹704.85

Kfin Technologies Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Kfin Technologies opened at ₹711.75 and closed at ₹693.35. The stock reached a high of ₹711.75 and a low of ₹686.45 during the day. The market capitalization of Kfin Technologies is ₹12,100.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹731.1 and the 52-week low is ₹292.55. The BSE volume for Kfin Technologies was 25,158 shares.
Kfin Technologies share price Live : Shareholding information
Kfin Technologies has a 2.05% MF holding & 16.73% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 2.21% in december to 2.05% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 12.13% in december to 16.73% in march quarter.
Kfin Technologies share price update : Return metrics and efficiency
Kfin Technologies reported a ROE of 25.85% in the latest fiscal year and a return on investment of 20.14% in the previous fiscal year. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 24.69% and 24.41% respectively.
Kfin Technologies share price NSE Live : Financial performance
Kfin Technologies has shown an EPS growth of 249.46% and a revenue growth of 16.97% over the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company generated a revenue of 7923.25 cr, which is 10.04% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to have a significant growth in revenue and profit for the fourth quarter.
Kfin Technologies share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹642.5, 13.97% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹505.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹780.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Buy
|3
|3
|4
|4
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Kfin Technologies share price live: Stock Peers
Today, Kfin Technologies saw a 5.95% increase in its share price, reaching ₹746.8. Meanwhile, its peer companies are experiencing mixed performance. Juniper Hotels is declining, whereas Honasa Consumer, INOX India, and Doms Industries are all showing growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.17% and -0.25% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Honasa Consumer
|427.8
|2.45
|0.58
|510.75
|256.1
|13764.33
|INOX India
|1351.0
|2.2
|0.16
|1448.65
|802.2
|12262.15
|Kfin Technologies
|746.8
|41.95
|5.95
|731.1
|299.1
|12638.0
|Doms Industries
|1821.55
|0.0
|0.0
|1877.0
|1224.4
|11054.48
|Juniper Hotels
|469.85
|-8.85
|-1.85
|538.0
|361.2
|8105.02
Kfin Technologies share price live: Today's Price range
Kfin Technologies stock reached a low of ₹727.35 and a high of ₹763.4 on the current day.
Kfin Technologies share price NSE Live :Kfin Technologies closed today at ₹746.8, up 5.95% from yesterday's ₹704.85
Kfin Technologies share price closed the day at ₹746.8 - a 5.95% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 768.07 , 786.58 , 807.52. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 728.62 , 707.68 , 689.17.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Kfin Technologies share price Today : Volume traded till 3 PM is 378.57% higher than yesterday
Kfin Technologies saw a significant increase in trading volume by 378.57% compared to the previous day, with prices trading at ₹746.8, reflecting a 5.95% increase. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Kfin Technologies Live Updates
Kfin Technologies share price Live :Kfin Technologies trading at ₹750.25, up 6.44% from yesterday's ₹704.85
Kfin Technologies share price is at ₹750.25 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹740.9. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
Kfin Technologies Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Kfin Technologies share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Kfin Technologies share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|628.92
|10 Days
|629.90
|20 Days
|624.71
|50 Days
|636.82
|100 Days
|583.44
|300 Days
|509.42
Kfin Technologies share price Today : Volume traded till 2 PM is 405.53% higher than yesterday
As of 2 PM, Kfin Technologies has seen a 405.53% increase in trading volume compared to yesterday, with the price trading at ₹748.65, up by 6.21%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Kfin Technologies share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between 754.3 and 744.1 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider employing rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 744.1 and selling near the hourly resistance at 754.3.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|752.95
|Support 1
|744.0
|Resistance 2
|757.45
|Support 2
|739.55
|Resistance 3
|761.9
|Support 3
|735.05
Kfin Technologies share price NSE Live :Kfin Technologies trading at ₹747, up 5.98% from yesterday's ₹704.85
Kfin Technologies share price is at ₹747 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹740.9. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
Kfin Technologies share price Today : Volume traded till 1 PM is 402.00% higher than yesterday
The trading volume of Kfin Technologies by 1 PM is 402.00% higher than yesterday, while the price per share stands at ₹751.55, reflecting a 6.63% increase. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial factor in analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume may suggest a potential further decline in prices.
Kfin Technologies share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Kfin Technologies reached a peak of 752.0 and a low of 741.8 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 750.68 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a potential upward trend.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|754.3
|Support 1
|744.1
|Resistance 2
|758.25
|Support 2
|737.85
|Resistance 3
|764.5
|Support 3
|733.9
Kfin Technologies share price live: Today's Price range
Kfin Technologies stock's low price for the day was ₹727.35, while the high price reached was ₹763.4.
Kfin Technologies share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 12 AM is 444.60% higher than yesterday
The volume of Kfin Technologies traded until 12 AM is 444.60% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹746.05, up by 5.85%. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Kfin Technologies share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between 751.93 and 742.63 levels in the past hour. Traders could explore rangebound trading approaches by purchasing near the hourly support of 742.63 and selling near the hourly resistance of 751.93.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|750.68
|Support 1
|736.73
|Resistance 2
|759.57
|Support 2
|731.67
|Resistance 3
|764.63
|Support 3
|722.78
Kfin Technologies Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Kfin Technologies share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Kfin Technologies share price NSE Live :Kfin Technologies trading at ₹743.35, up 5.46% from yesterday's ₹704.85
Kfin Technologies share price is at ₹743.35 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹740.9. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
Kfin Technologies share price Today : Volume traded till 11 AM is 472.15% higher than yesterday
The trading volume of Kfin Technologies by 11 AM is 472.15% higher than yesterday, while the price sits at ₹748, reflecting a 6.12% increase. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key metric for analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Kfin Technologies share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between the levels of 754.92 and 732.22 in the past hour. Traders could potentially utilize rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 732.22 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 754.92.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|751.93
|Support 1
|742.63
|Resistance 2
|755.07
|Support 2
|736.47
|Resistance 3
|761.23
|Support 3
|733.33
Kfin Technologies share price update :Kfin Technologies trading at ₹745.2, up 5.72% from yesterday's ₹704.85
Kfin Technologies share price is at ₹745.2 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹740.9. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
Kfin Technologies share price live: Stock Peers
Kfin Technologies share price Live : Volume traded till 10 AM is 575.90% higher than yesterday
Kfin Technologies' trading volume by 10 AM is 575.90% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹741.05, up by 5.14%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for trend analysis. A positive price trend supported by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend accompanied by high volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Kfin Technologies share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update
Kfin Technologies touched a high of 750.05 & a low of 727.35 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|754.92
|Support 1
|732.22
|Resistance 2
|763.83
|Support 2
|718.43
|Resistance 3
|777.62
|Support 3
|709.52
Kfin Technologies Live Updates
Kfin Technologies share price Today :Kfin Technologies trading at ₹728, up 3.28% from yesterday's ₹704.85
The current market price of Kfin Technologies has surpassed the first resistance of ₹715.6 & second resistance of ₹725.95 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹740.9. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹740.9 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Kfin Technologies share price live: Price Analysis
Kfin Technologies stock has seen a 7.07% increase, trading at ₹754.70 today. Over the past year, the stock price of Kfin Technologies has surged by 124.71% to ₹754.70. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.77% to reach 22643.40 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|12.51%
|3 Months
|21.57%
|6 Months
|56.21%
|YTD
|46.2%
|1 Year
|124.71%
Kfin Technologies share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Kfin Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|715.6
|Support 1
|690.3
|Resistance 2
|725.95
|Support 2
|675.35
|Resistance 3
|740.9
|Support 3
|665.0
Kfin Technologies share price Today : Kfin Technologies volume yesterday was 579 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 487 k
The trading volume yesterday was 18.83% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 554 k & BSE volume was 25 k.
Kfin Technologies share price Live :Kfin Technologies closed at ₹693.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹711.75 & ₹686.45 yesterday to end at ₹693.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
