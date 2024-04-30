Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Kfin Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Kfin Technologies closed today at 746.8, up 5.95% from yesterday's 704.85

41 min read . 30 Apr 2024 Trade
Livemint

Kfin Technologies stock price went up today, 30 Apr 2024, by 5.95 %. The stock closed at 704.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 746.8 per share. Investors should monitor Kfin Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kfin Technologies Stock Price Today

Kfin Technologies Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Kfin Technologies opened at 711.75 and closed at 693.35. The stock reached a high of 711.75 and a low of 686.45 during the day. The market capitalization of Kfin Technologies is 12,100.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 731.1 and the 52-week low is 292.55. The BSE volume for Kfin Technologies was 25,158 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Apr 2024, 08:05 PM IST Kfin Technologies share price Live : Shareholding information

Kfin Technologies has a 2.05% MF holding & 16.73% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 2.21% in december to 2.05% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 12.13% in december to 16.73% in march quarter.

30 Apr 2024, 07:32 PM IST Kfin Technologies share price update : Return metrics and efficiency

Kfin Technologies reported a ROE of 25.85% in the latest fiscal year and a return on investment of 20.14% in the previous fiscal year. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 24.69% and 24.41% respectively.

30 Apr 2024, 07:00 PM IST Kfin Technologies share price NSE Live : Financial performance

Kfin Technologies has shown an EPS growth of 249.46% and a revenue growth of 16.97% over the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company generated a revenue of 7923.25 cr, which is 10.04% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to have a significant growth in revenue and profit for the fourth quarter.

30 Apr 2024, 06:32 PM IST Kfin Technologies share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 642.5, 13.97% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 505.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 780.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4443
    Buy3344
    Hold1111
    Sell1100
    Strong Sell1111
30 Apr 2024, 06:04 PM IST Kfin Technologies share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Kfin Technologies saw a 5.95% increase in its share price, reaching 746.8. Meanwhile, its peer companies are experiencing mixed performance. Juniper Hotels is declining, whereas Honasa Consumer, INOX India, and Doms Industries are all showing growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.17% and -0.25% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Honasa Consumer427.82.450.58510.75256.113764.33
INOX India1351.02.20.161448.65802.212262.15
Kfin Technologies746.841.955.95731.1299.112638.0
Doms Industries1821.550.00.01877.01224.411054.48
Juniper Hotels469.85-8.85-1.85538.0361.28105.02
30 Apr 2024, 05:32 PM IST Kfin Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

Kfin Technologies stock reached a low of 727.35 and a high of 763.4 on the current day.

30 Apr 2024, 03:52 PM IST Kfin Technologies share price NSE Live :Kfin Technologies closed today at ₹746.8, up 5.95% from yesterday's ₹704.85

Kfin Technologies share price closed the day at 746.8 - a 5.95% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 768.07 , 786.58 , 807.52. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 728.62 , 707.68 , 689.17.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

30 Apr 2024, 03:50 PM IST Kfin Technologies share price Today : Volume traded till 3 PM is 378.57% higher than yesterday

Kfin Technologies saw a significant increase in trading volume by 378.57% compared to the previous day, with prices trading at 746.8, reflecting a 5.95% increase. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 03:36 PM IST Kfin Technologies Live Updates

30 Apr 2024, 03:14 PM IST Kfin Technologies share price Live :Kfin Technologies trading at ₹750.25, up 6.44% from yesterday's ₹704.85

Kfin Technologies share price is at 750.25 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of 740.9. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.

30 Apr 2024, 02:58 PM IST Kfin Technologies Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Kfin Technologies share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

30 Apr 2024, 02:56 PM IST Kfin Technologies share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days628.92
10 Days629.90
20 Days624.71
50 Days636.82
100 Days583.44
300 Days509.42
30 Apr 2024, 02:51 PM IST Kfin Technologies share price Today : Volume traded till 2 PM is 405.53% higher than yesterday

As of 2 PM, Kfin Technologies has seen a 405.53% increase in trading volume compared to yesterday, with the price trading at 748.65, up by 6.21%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

30 Apr 2024, 02:36 PM IST Kfin Technologies share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 754.3 and 744.1 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider employing rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 744.1 and selling near the hourly resistance at 754.3.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1752.95Support 1744.0
Resistance 2757.45Support 2739.55
Resistance 3761.9Support 3735.05
30 Apr 2024, 02:11 PM IST Kfin Technologies share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 642.5, 13.91% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 505.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 780.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4443
    Buy3344
    Hold1111
    Sell1100
    Strong Sell1111
30 Apr 2024, 02:04 PM IST Kfin Technologies share price NSE Live :Kfin Technologies trading at ₹747, up 5.98% from yesterday's ₹704.85

Kfin Technologies share price is at 747 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of 740.9. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.

30 Apr 2024, 01:45 PM IST Kfin Technologies share price Today : Volume traded till 1 PM is 402.00% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of Kfin Technologies by 1 PM is 402.00% higher than yesterday, while the price per share stands at 751.55, reflecting a 6.63% increase. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial factor in analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume may suggest a potential further decline in prices.

30 Apr 2024, 01:36 PM IST Kfin Technologies share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Kfin Technologies reached a peak of 752.0 and a low of 741.8 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 750.68 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a potential upward trend.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1754.3Support 1744.1
Resistance 2758.25Support 2737.85
Resistance 3764.5Support 3733.9
30 Apr 2024, 01:03 PM IST Kfin Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

Kfin Technologies stock's low price for the day was 727.35, while the high price reached was 763.4.

30 Apr 2024, 12:47 PM IST Kfin Technologies share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 12 AM is 444.60% higher than yesterday

The volume of Kfin Technologies traded until 12 AM is 444.60% higher than yesterday, with the price at 746.05, up by 5.85%. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 12:39 PM IST Kfin Technologies share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 751.93 and 742.63 levels in the past hour. Traders could explore rangebound trading approaches by purchasing near the hourly support of 742.63 and selling near the hourly resistance of 751.93.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1750.68Support 1736.73
Resistance 2759.57Support 2731.67
Resistance 3764.63Support 3722.78
30 Apr 2024, 12:24 PM IST Kfin Technologies share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days628.92
10 Days629.90
20 Days624.71
50 Days636.82
100 Days583.44
300 Days509.42
30 Apr 2024, 12:21 PM IST Kfin Technologies Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Kfin Technologies share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

30 Apr 2024, 12:12 PM IST Kfin Technologies share price NSE Live :Kfin Technologies trading at ₹743.35, up 5.46% from yesterday's ₹704.85

Kfin Technologies share price is at 743.35 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of 740.9. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.

30 Apr 2024, 11:48 AM IST Kfin Technologies share price Today : Volume traded till 11 AM is 472.15% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of Kfin Technologies by 11 AM is 472.15% higher than yesterday, while the price sits at 748, reflecting a 6.12% increase. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key metric for analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

30 Apr 2024, 11:38 AM IST Kfin Technologies share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between the levels of 754.92 and 732.22 in the past hour. Traders could potentially utilize rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 732.22 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 754.92.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1751.93Support 1742.63
Resistance 2755.07Support 2736.47
Resistance 3761.23Support 3733.33
30 Apr 2024, 11:24 AM IST Kfin Technologies share price update :Kfin Technologies trading at ₹745.2, up 5.72% from yesterday's ₹704.85

Kfin Technologies share price is at 745.2 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of 740.9. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.

30 Apr 2024, 11:17 AM IST Kfin Technologies share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 642.5, 13.45% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 505.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 780.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4443
    Buy3344
    Hold1111
    Sell1100
    Strong Sell1111
30 Apr 2024, 11:10 AM IST Kfin Technologies share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Kfin Technologies' stock price increased by 5.53% to reach 743.8, outperforming its peers. While Doms Industries and Juniper Hotels saw a decline, Honasa Consumer and INOX India experienced growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also saw gains of 0.5% and 0.37% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Honasa Consumer429.64.251.0510.75256.113822.24
INOX India1351.652.850.211448.65802.212268.05
Kfin Technologies743.838.955.53731.1299.112587.23
Doms Industries1777.7-43.85-2.411877.01224.410788.37
Juniper Hotels473.65-5.05-1.05538.0361.28170.58
30 Apr 2024, 10:50 AM IST Kfin Technologies share price Live : Volume traded till 10 AM is 575.90% higher than yesterday

Kfin Technologies' trading volume by 10 AM is 575.90% higher than yesterday, with the price at 741.05, up by 5.14%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for trend analysis. A positive price trend supported by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend accompanied by high volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

30 Apr 2024, 10:33 AM IST Kfin Technologies share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

Kfin Technologies touched a high of 750.05 & a low of 727.35 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1754.92Support 1732.22
Resistance 2763.83Support 2718.43
Resistance 3777.62Support 3709.52
30 Apr 2024, 10:12 AM IST Kfin Technologies Live Updates

30 Apr 2024, 09:57 AM IST Kfin Technologies share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Kfin Technologies' stock price increased by 4.56% to reach 737, outperforming its peers. While Doms Industries and Juniper Hotels are experiencing a decline, Honasa Consumer and INOX India, both peers of Kfin Technologies, are seeing an upward trend. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.28% and 0.37% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Honasa Consumer428.853.50.82510.75256.113798.11
INOX India1353.44.60.341448.65802.212283.93
Kfin Technologies737.032.154.56731.1299.112472.16
Doms Industries1796.15-25.4-1.391877.01224.410900.34
Juniper Hotels476.0-2.7-0.56538.0361.28211.11
30 Apr 2024, 09:31 AM IST Kfin Technologies share price Today :Kfin Technologies trading at ₹728, up 3.28% from yesterday's ₹704.85

The current market price of Kfin Technologies has surpassed the first resistance of 715.6 & second resistance of 725.95 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 740.9. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 740.9 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

30 Apr 2024, 09:15 AM IST Kfin Technologies share price live: Price Analysis

Kfin Technologies stock has seen a 7.07% increase, trading at 754.70 today. Over the past year, the stock price of Kfin Technologies has surged by 124.71% to 754.70. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.77% to reach 22643.40 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week12.51%
3 Months21.57%
6 Months56.21%
YTD46.2%
1 Year124.71%
30 Apr 2024, 08:48 AM IST Kfin Technologies share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Kfin Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1715.6Support 1690.3
Resistance 2725.95Support 2675.35
Resistance 3740.9Support 3665.0
30 Apr 2024, 08:32 AM IST Kfin Technologies share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 642.5, 9.19% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 505.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 780.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4443
    Buy3344
    Hold1111
    Sell1100
    Strong Sell1111
30 Apr 2024, 08:20 AM IST Kfin Technologies share price Today : Kfin Technologies volume yesterday was 579 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 487 k

The trading volume yesterday was 18.83% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 554 k & BSE volume was 25 k.

30 Apr 2024, 08:04 AM IST Kfin Technologies share price Live :Kfin Technologies closed at ₹693.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 711.75 & 686.45 yesterday to end at 693.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.