Kfin Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Kfin Technologies closed today at ₹ 746.8, up 5.95% from yesterday's ₹ 704.85

41 min read . 30 Apr 2024 Trade

Kfin Technologies stock price went up today, 30 Apr 2024, by 5.95 %. The stock closed at 704.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 746.8 per share. Investors should monitor Kfin Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.