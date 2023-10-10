Hello User
Kintech Renewables Share Price Live blog for 10 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:20 AM IST Trade
Kintech Renewables stock price went up today, 10 Oct 2023, by 2 %. The stock closed at 6486.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 6615.85 per share. Investors should monitor Kintech Renewables stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, Kintech Renewables opened at 6615.85 and closed at 6486.15. The stock reached a high of 6615.85 and a low of 6615.85 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 2646.34 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 6486.15 and 342.95 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 10 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Oct 2023, 10:20 AM IST Kintech Renewables share price Live :Kintech Renewables closed at ₹6486.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Kintech Renewables on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 10. The closing price for the shares was 6486.15.

