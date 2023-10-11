Hello User
Kintech Renewables share price Today Live Updates : Kintech Renewables sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:10 AM IST Trade
Kintech Renewables stock price went up today, 11 Oct 2023, by 2 %. The stock closed at 6486.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 6615.85 per share. Investors should monitor Kintech Renewables stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading for Kintech Renewables, the stock opened at 6615.85 and closed at 6486.15. The high and low for the day were both 6615.85. The market capitalization of the company is 2646.34 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 6486.15, while the 52-week low is 342.95. The BSE volume for the day was 25 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Oct 2023, 09:10 AM IST Kintech Renewables share price Today :Kintech Renewables trading at ₹6615.85, up 2% from yesterday's ₹6486.15

The current stock price of Kintech Renewables is 6615.85, which represents a 2% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 129.7.

11 Oct 2023, 08:05 AM IST Kintech Renewables share price Live :Kintech Renewables closed at ₹6486.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Kintech Renewables had a volume of 25 shares and closed at a price of 6486.15.

