Kintech Renewables Share Price Live blog for 12 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Kintech Renewables stock price went up today, 12 Oct 2023, by 2 %. The stock closed at 6615.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 6748.15 per share. Investors should monitor Kintech Renewables stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kintech Renewables

On the last day, Kintech Renewables had an open price of 6748.15 and a close price of 6615.85. The stock reached a high of 6748.15 and a low of 6748.15. The market capitalization of the company is 2699.26 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 6615.85 and the 52-week low is 342.95. The stock had a trading volume of 34 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Oct 2023, 08:04 AM IST Kintech Renewables share price Live :Kintech Renewables closed at ₹6615.85 on last trading day

On the last day, Kintech Renewables had a trading volume of 34 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 6615.85.

