Kintech Renewables Share Price Live blog for 13 Oct 2023

On the last day of trading, Kintech Renewables opened at ₹6883.1 and closed at ₹6748.15. The high and low for the day were both ₹6883.1. The market capitalization of the company is ₹2753.24 crore. The 52-week high is ₹6748.15 and the 52-week low is ₹342.95. The BSE volume for the day was 13 shares.
13 Oct 2023, 08:08 AM IST
