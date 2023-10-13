Hello User
Kintech Renewables Share Price Live blog for 13 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Kintech Renewables stock price went up today, 13 Oct 2023, by 2 %. The stock closed at 6748.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 6883.1 per share. Investors should monitor Kintech Renewables stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kintech Renewables

On the last day of trading, Kintech Renewables opened at 6883.1 and closed at 6748.15. The high and low for the day were both 6883.1. The market capitalization of the company is 2753.24 crore. The 52-week high is 6748.15 and the 52-week low is 342.95. The BSE volume for the day was 13 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Oct 2023, 08:08 AM IST Kintech Renewables share price Live :Kintech Renewables closed at ₹6748.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Kintech Renewables on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 13. The closing price for the shares was 6748.15.

