Tue Aug 01 2023 11:01:21
LIVE UPDATES

Kotak Bank Share Price Live blog for 01 Aug 2023

1 min read . Updated: 01 Aug 2023, 11:01 AM IST Livemint

Kotak Bank stock price went down today, 01 Aug 2023, by -0.43 %. The stock closed at 1856.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1848.55 per share.

Kotak Bank

On the last day of trading, Kotak Bank opened at 1849.15 and closed at 1856.50. The stock reached a high of 1865.90 and a low of 1847.05. The market capitalization of the bank is 367,346.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2063 and the 52-week low is 1644.20. The BSE volume for the day was 9296 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Aug 2023, 11:01:56 AM IST

