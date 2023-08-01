Kotak Bank Share Price Live blog for 01 Aug 2023

On the last day of trading, Kotak Bank opened at ₹1849.15 and closed at ₹1856.50. The stock reached a high of ₹1865.90 and a low of ₹1847.05. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹367,346.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2063 and the 52-week low is ₹1644.20. The BSE volume for the day was 9296 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
01 Aug 2023, 11:01 AM IST
Kotak Bank share price Live :Kotak Bank closed at ₹1856.5 yesterday
The BSE volume for Kotak Bank on the last day was 9296 shares, and the closing price was ₹1856.5.