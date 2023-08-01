Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Kotak Bank Share Price Live blog for 01 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:01 AM IST Livemint

Kotak Bank stock price went down today, 01 Aug 2023, by -0.43 %. The stock closed at 1856.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1848.55 per share. Investors should monitor Kotak Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kotak Bank

On the last day of trading, Kotak Bank opened at 1849.15 and closed at 1856.50. The stock reached a high of 1865.90 and a low of 1847.05. The market capitalization of the bank is 367,346.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2063 and the 52-week low is 1644.20. The BSE volume for the day was 9296 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Aug 2023, 11:01 AM IST Kotak Bank share price Live :Kotak Bank closed at ₹1856.5 yesterday

The BSE volume for Kotak Bank on the last day was 9296 shares, and the closing price was 1856.5.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.