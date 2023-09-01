LIVE UPDATES

Kotak Bank Share Price Live blog for 01 Sep 2023

1 min read . Updated: 01 Sep 2023, 08:22 AM IST

Kotak Bank stock price went down today, 01 Sep 2023, by -0.91 %. The stock closed at 1775.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1759.6 per share. Investors should monitor Kotak Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.