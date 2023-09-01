comScore
Active Stocks
Thu Aug 31 2023 15:53:14
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 856.8 -0.08%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 123 0.78%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 561.3 -1.12%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 601.1 -0.73%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,571.95 -0.44%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Kotak Bank Share Price Live blog for 01 Sep 2023
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Kotak Bank Share Price Live blog for 01 Sep 2023

1 min read . Updated: 01 Sep 2023, 08:22 AM IST Livemint

Kotak Bank stock price went down today, 01 Sep 2023, by -0.91 %. The stock closed at 1775.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1759.6 per share. Investors should monitor Kotak Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kotak BankPremium
Kotak Bank

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Sep 2023, 08:23:11 AM IST

Kotak Bank share price Live :Kotak Bank closed at ₹1775.75 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Kotak Bank was 67,692 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1775.75.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App