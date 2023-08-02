Kotak Bank Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2023

1 min read.Updated: 02 Aug 2023, 08:19 AM ISTLivemint
Kotak Bank stock price went down today, 02 Aug 2023, by -0.34 %. The stock closed at 1856.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1850.2 per share. Investors should monitor Kotak Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Kotak Bank opened at ₹1849.15 and closed at ₹1856.5. The stock reached a high of ₹1865.9 and a low of ₹1844.5 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹367,673.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2063, while the 52-week low is ₹1644.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 28,716 shares.
