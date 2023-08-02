Kotak Bank Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2023

On the last day, Kotak Bank opened at ₹1849.15 and closed at ₹1856.5. The stock reached a high of ₹1865.9 and a low of ₹1844.5 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹367,673.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2063, while the 52-week low is ₹1644.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 28,716 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
02 Aug 2023, 08:20 AM IST
Kotak Bank share price Live :Kotak Bank closed at ₹1856.5 yesterday
On the last trading day, the BSE volume for Kotak Bank was 28,716 shares, with a closing price of ₹1,856.5.