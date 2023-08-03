comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Aug 02 2023 15:47:29
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 118.95 -3.45%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 219.1 -2.69%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 622.7 -3.19%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,356.8 -0.62%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 598.55 -2.16%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Kotak Bank Share Price Live blog for 03 Aug 2023
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Kotak Bank Share Price Live blog for 03 Aug 2023

1 min read . Updated: 03 Aug 2023, 08:27 AM IST Livemint

Kotak Bank stock price went down today, 03 Aug 2023, by -1.44 %. The stock closed at 1850.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1823.55 per share. Investors should monitor Kotak Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kotak BankPremium
Kotak Bank

On the last day, Kotak Bank opened at 1836.95 and closed at 1850.2. The high for the day was 1848.3, while the low was 1818.85. The market capitalization of the bank is 362,415.78 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 2063 and 1644.2, respectively. The trading volume on the BSE for the day was 80,413 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Aug 2023, 08:27:39 AM IST

Kotak Bank share price Live :Kotak Bank closed at ₹1850.2 yesterday

On the last day, the BSE volume for Kotak Bank was 80,413 shares with a closing price of 1,850.2.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout