Kotak Bank Share Price Live blog for 03 Aug 2023

Kotak Bank stock price went down today, 03 Aug 2023, by -1.44 %. The stock closed at 1850.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1823.55 per share. Investors should monitor Kotak Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Kotak Bank opened at ₹1836.95 and closed at ₹1850.2. The high for the day was ₹1848.3, while the low was ₹1818.85. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹362,415.78 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹2063 and ₹1644.2, respectively. The trading volume on the BSE for the day was 80,413 shares.
03 Aug 2023
