Kotak Bank Share Price Live blog for 03 Aug 2023

On the last day, Kotak Bank opened at ₹1836.95 and closed at ₹1850.2. The high for the day was ₹1848.3, while the low was ₹1818.85. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹362,415.78 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹2063 and ₹1644.2, respectively. The trading volume on the BSE for the day was 80,413 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.