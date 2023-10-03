Hello User
Kotak Bank Share Price Live blog for 03 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST
Livemint

Kotak Bank stock price went up today, 03 Oct 2023, by 0.19 %. The stock closed at 1732.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1735.7 per share. Investors should monitor Kotak Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kotak Bank

On the last day, Kotak Bank opened at 1746.95 and closed at 1732.45. The highest price reached during the day was 1746.95, while the lowest price was 1732.85. The market capitalization of Kotak Bank is 344,961.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2063, and the 52-week low is 1644.2. The BSE volume for the day was 57,618 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Oct 2023, 08:09 AM IST Kotak Bank share price Live :Kotak Bank closed at ₹1732.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Kotak Bank on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 57,618. The closing price of the shares was 1732.45.

