Kotak Bank share price Today Live Updates : Kotak Bank stocks decline in trading today

On the last day, Kotak Bank opened at ₹1824 and closed at ₹1823.55. The highest price during the day was ₹1833.4, while the lowest price was ₹1806.25. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹362,634.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2063, while the 52-week low is ₹1644.2. The total BSE volume for the day was 34,495 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.