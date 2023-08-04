comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Kotak Bank share price Today Live Updates : Kotak Bank stocks decline in trading today
LIVE UPDATES

Kotak Bank share price Today Live Updates : Kotak Bank stocks decline in trading today

1 min read . Updated: 04 Aug 2023, 09:46 AM IST Livemint

Kotak Bank stock price went down today, 04 Aug 2023, by -0.16 %. The stock closed at 1824.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1821.8 per share. Investors should monitor Kotak Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kotak BankPremium
Kotak Bank

On the last day, Kotak Bank opened at 1824 and closed at 1823.55. The highest price during the day was 1833.4, while the lowest price was 1806.25. The market capitalization of the bank is 362,634.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2063, while the 52-week low is 1644.2. The total BSE volume for the day was 34,495 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Aug 2023, 09:46:41 AM IST

Kotak Bank share price Live :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1821.8, down -0.16% from yesterday's ₹1824.65

The current data of Kotak Bank stock shows that its price is 1821.8 with a percent change of -0.16 and a net change of -2.85. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.16% and the actual decrease in value is 2.85.

Click here for Kotak Bank Profit Loss

04 Aug 2023, 09:37:00 AM IST

Kotak Bank share price update :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1825.3, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹1824.65

The current stock price of Kotak Bank is 1825.3. It has seen a percent change of 0.04, indicating a minimal increase. The net change in the stock price is 0.65, suggesting a slight positive movement.

04 Aug 2023, 09:34:40 AM IST

Kotak Bank Live Updates

04 Aug 2023, 09:19:05 AM IST

Kotak Bank share price NSE Live :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1823.8, down -0.05% from yesterday's ₹1824.65

The current data of Kotak Bank stock shows that the stock price is 1823.8. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price with a percent change of -0.05. The net change is -0.85, indicating a small decrease in the stock value.

04 Aug 2023, 09:03:20 AM IST

Kotak Bank share price Today :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1824.65, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹1823.55

The current data of Kotak Bank stock shows that the stock price is 1824.65 with a percent change of 0.06 and a net change of 1.1. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.06% and has gained 1.1 points.

04 Aug 2023, 08:16:42 AM IST

Kotak Bank share price Live :Kotak Bank closed at ₹1823.55 yesterday

On the last day, Kotak Bank had a trading volume of 34,495 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1,823.55.

