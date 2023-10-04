Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Kotak Bank share price Today Live Updates : Kotak Bank's Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Kotak Bank stock price went down today, 04 Oct 2023, by -0.56 %. The stock closed at 1735.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1726.05 per share. Investors should monitor Kotak Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kotak Bank

On the last day, Kotak Bank opened at 1734.95 and closed at 1735.7. The high for the day was 1734.95, while the low was 1716. The market capitalization of the bank is 343,043.99 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2063, and the 52-week low is 1644.2. The BSE volume for the day was 70,773 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Oct 2023, 09:07 AM IST Kotak Bank share price Today :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1726.05, down -0.56% from yesterday's ₹1735.7

The current stock price of Kotak Bank is 1726.05. The stock has experienced a decrease of 0.56% in its value, resulting in a net change of -9.65.

04 Oct 2023, 08:13 AM IST Kotak Bank share price Live :Kotak Bank closed at ₹1735.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Kotak Bank on BSE had a volume of 70,773 shares with a closing price of 1735.7.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.