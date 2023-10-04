Kotak Bank share price Today Live Updates : Kotak Bank's Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

On the last day, Kotak Bank opened at ₹1734.95 and closed at ₹1735.7. The high for the day was ₹1734.95, while the low was ₹1716. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹343,043.99 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2063, and the 52-week low is ₹1644.2. The BSE volume for the day was 70,773 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.