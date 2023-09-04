comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Sep 04 2023 10:14:07
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 131.65 3.58%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 439.25 -0.45%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 570.25 0.1%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 231.5 0.39%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 416 0%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Kotak Bank share price Today Live Updates : Kotak Bank's Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Kotak Bank share price Today Live Updates : Kotak Bank's Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

1 min read . Updated: 04 Sep 2023, 10:00 AM IST
Livemint

Kotak Bank stock price went up today, 04 Sep 2023, by 0.04 %. The stock closed at 1771.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1772 per share. Investors should monitor Kotak Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kotak BankPremium
Kotak Bank

On the last day of trading, Kotak Bank opened at 1765 and closed at 1759.6. The stock had a high of 1779 and a low of 1754.3. The market capitalization of the bank is currently at 352,031.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 2063 and the 52-week low was 1644.2. The stock had a trading volume of 89,011 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Sep 2023, 10:00:55 AM IST

Kotak Bank share price Today :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1772, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹1771.3

The current data of Kotak Bank stock shows that the stock price is 1772. There has been a small percent change of 0.04, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.7, meaning that the stock has increased by 0.7 points.

04 Sep 2023, 10:00:03 AM IST

Kotak Bank September futures opened at 1785.2 as against previous close of 1779.4

Kotak Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1773.1 with a bid price of 1781.25 and an offer price of 1781.45. The offer quantity is 400 and the bid quantity is also 400. The stock has an open interest of 28,434,400.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

04 Sep 2023, 09:49:24 AM IST

Kotak Bank share price update :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1774.25, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹1771.3

The current data for Kotak Bank stock shows that the price is 1774.25. There has been a 0.17% change in the stock's price, with a net change of 2.95.

04 Sep 2023, 09:35:32 AM IST

Kotak Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.44%
3 Months-12.62%
6 Months1.15%
YTD-3.07%
1 Year-6.92%
04 Sep 2023, 09:34:22 AM IST

Kotak Bank Live Updates

04 Sep 2023, 09:04:34 AM IST

Kotak Bank share price Today :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1771.3, up 0.66% from yesterday's ₹1759.6

The current data of Kotak Bank stock shows that the price is 1771.3 with a percent change of 0.66 and a net change of 11.7. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.66% from its previous value and has gained 11.7 points. Overall, this indicates a positive movement in the stock price of Kotak Bank.

04 Sep 2023, 08:05:55 AM IST

Kotak Bank share price Live :Kotak Bank closed at ₹1759.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Kotak Bank on the BSE had a total volume of 89,011 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1,759.6.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App