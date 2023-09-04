Kotak Bank share price Today Live Updates : Kotak Bank's Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

On the last day of trading, Kotak Bank opened at ₹1765 and closed at ₹1759.6. The stock had a high of ₹1779 and a low of ₹1754.3. The market capitalization of the bank is currently at ₹352,031.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹2063 and the 52-week low was ₹1644.2. The stock had a trading volume of 89,011 shares on the BSE. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Kotak Bank share price Today :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1772, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹1771.3 The current data of Kotak Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹1772. There has been a small percent change of 0.04, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.7, meaning that the stock has increased by 0.7 points. Share Via

Kotak Bank September futures opened at 1785.2 as against previous close of 1779.4 Kotak Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1773.1 with a bid price of 1781.25 and an offer price of 1781.45. The offer quantity is 400 and the bid quantity is also 400. The stock has an open interest of 28,434,400.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes Share Via

Kotak Bank share price update :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1774.25, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹1771.3 The current data for Kotak Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1774.25. There has been a 0.17% change in the stock's price, with a net change of 2.95. Share Via

Kotak Bank share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -0.44% 3 Months -12.62% 6 Months 1.15% YTD -3.07% 1 Year -6.92% Share Via

Kotak Bank share price Today :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1771.3, up 0.66% from yesterday's ₹1759.6 The current data of Kotak Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1771.3 with a percent change of 0.66 and a net change of 11.7. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.66% from its previous value and has gained 11.7 points. Overall, this indicates a positive movement in the stock price of Kotak Bank. Share Via

Kotak Bank share price Live :Kotak Bank closed at ₹1759.6 on last trading day On the last day of trading, Kotak Bank on the BSE had a total volume of 89,011 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹1,759.6. Share Via